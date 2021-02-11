Ivanti preps for global partner program launch under new channel lead

Comes after some major acquisitions for the vendor, including MobileIron, Pulse Secure and Cherwell Software.

IT management software and security solutions vendor Ivanti is gearing up to launch a fresh global partner program under its new global channels and alliances senior vice president Erik Randles.



Randles joined Ivanti earlier this year, coming over from VMware’s CloudHealth business, which it acquired in 2018, where he held the role of vice president of global business development and alliance sales. Randles has also held executive roles for the likes of HPE SimpliVity, Violin Systems and Symantec.



In his role heading up the rapidly expanding vendor’s channel business, Randles has been tasked with focusing on growing Ivanti’s relationships with partners and developing a global integrated partner ecosystem in support of Ivanti’s hyper-growth strategy.

In September last year, Ivanti made a big play in the security space, snapping up cyber security vendors MobileIron and Pulse Secure in an effort to bolster its presence in the unified endpoint management, zero trust security and enterprise service management markets.

The company forked out US$872 million for MobileIron alone.

More recently, in January this year, Ivanti struck a deal to acquire IT service management provider Cherwell Software, a move to expand the reach of the vendor’s Neurons hyper-automation platform.



Now, with MobileIron, Pulse Secure and Cherwell Software under its belt, Ivanti and its new channel boss plan to launch its global partner program later this year.



As yet, there is scant detail about the upcoming program that will be launched, but it is likely to roll up elements of the partner programs of each of its most recent acquisitions.



“We're committed to developing an exciting growth-oriented program for our partners as we jointly serve the market,” Ivanti president Jeff Abbott said. “The end goal of our partner program is to drive simplicity, predictability, and profitability as we deliver business value via software and services to our customers.



“The Ivanti team is honored to have Erik join our pursuit of building a larger and more capable partner ecosystem. I'm confident that Erik’s extensive experience will enhance all that we do with our existing and future network,” he added.