Singtel confirms data breach via third-party vendor Accellion

Breach impacts “standalone system” which is used to share information internally as well as with external stakeholders

Credit: Dreamstime

Singtel has been “illegally attacked by unidentified hackers”, accessing file sharing system FTA via third-party vendor Accellion.

According to the telecommunications giant, the breach impacts a “standalone system” which is used to share information internally as well as with external stakeholders.

“This is an isolated incident involving a standalone third-party system,” a statement from Singtel read. “Our core operations remain unaffected and sound.”

Accellion advised that this incident is part of a wider concerted attack against users of their file sharing system.

“We have since suspended all use of the system and activated investigations, working closely with cyber security experts and the relevant authorities, including the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore which is providing additional guidance,” the stated added.

“We are currently conducting an impact assessment with the utmost urgency to ascertain the nature and extent of data that has been potentially accessed. Customer information may have been compromised.

“Our priority is to work directly with customers and stakeholders whose information may have been compromised to keep them supported and help them manage any risks. We will reach out to them at the earliest opportunity once we identify which files relevant to them were illegally accessed.”

More updates to follow…