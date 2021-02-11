ViBiCloud maximises Microsoft Azure Arc to unveil new cloud offering in Indonesia

L-R: Elisabeth Amelianingsih; Ramon Hadypratomo; Alfonsus Bram and Frank Danny Hodyson (ViBiCloud) Credit: ViBiCloud

ViBiCloud has rolled out a new multi-cloud and on-premises platform management solution in Indonesia, leveraging the capabilities of Microsoft Azure Arc.

The solution is designed to allow customers to manage hybrid and multi-cloud environments via a single dashboard, maximising Arc features such as the ability to monitor, manage and secure IT resources irrespective of location.

“In the current digital era, cloud-based solutions enable companies to provide access for employees to work remotely, especially for IT infrastructure monitoring staff,” said Alfonsus Bram, CEO of ViBiCloud. “This cloud solution is the best way to reduce a company's operational costs.

“However, the variety of platforms owned by a company can be a challenge for the IT staff. Azure Arc can be the answer for companies with a diversity of cloud-based solutions from both Microsoft and other providers.”

Recently honoured as an expert Application and Infrastructure partner within the Microsoft ecosystem across Indonesia, ViBiCloud also took home Country Partner of the Year honours in 2019.

“We are proud to offer Azure Arc that would empower Indonesian companies to seamlessly organise and govern their servers, both physical and virtual, across their multi-cloud, multi-edge environment, all within the Microsoft Azure Portal,” added Linda Dwiyanti, chief partnership officer of Indonesia at Microsoft.

“Regardless of the different operating systems, Kubernetes clusters and applications on them, Azure Arc enables you to ensure consistent inventory, management, and security across your environment.”

As a seasoned hosting provider - launching in 2014 - ViBiCloud goes to market as experts within the key segments of virtual data centres, Azure Stack and disaster recovery, backed by unique IP in the form of ViBiBank.