Westcon-Comstor strikes HashiCorp alliance amid DevOps push

Credit: Dreamstime

Westcon-Comstor has signed a distribution agreement with HashiCorp across Southeast Asia and New Zealand markets, enhancing focus on DevOps deployments across the enterprise.

In addition to New Zealand, the multi-country alliance spans Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, alongside the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. The move is designed to provide partners with access to the vendor’s full suite of solutions, built to help businesses leverage DevOps to accelerate cloud migration, manage hybrid infrastructure and develop applications.

“Adding HashiCorp to our technology portfolio is an exciting and critical milestone for Westcon, as we drive to execute our cloud channel strategy based on offering DevOps and cloud security solution bundles to our partners across Asia Pacific,” said Patrick Aronson, executive vice president of Asia Pacific at Westcon-Comstor. “Organisations of all sizes trust HashiCorp tools to provision, secure, run and connect any application running in the public cloud.”

According to Aronson, the sync-up will enhance HashiCorp’s alliances with vendors also under the Westcon portfolio, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, F5 Networks and Microsoft, in addition to Palo Alto Networks, Splunk, Check Point and Sumo Logic.

“With Westcon’s commitment to innovation and shaping the future of IT distribution, we are confident that together we will excel at delivering results to organisations leveraging HashiCorp’s suite of products,” added Michelle Graff, global partner chief at HashiCorp.

As outlined by David Carless - vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan at HashiCorp - the agreement comes amid increased market interest for enterprise subscription-based offerings in Southeast Asia and New Zealand, centred around infrastructure automation.

“To better scale our business in these countries we recognised the opportunity to embrace local partner relationships, and also the need to strengthen our indirect routes to market,” he said.

In early December, Broadcom appointed Westcon as an authorised distributor of the Symantec product line in Asia Pacific, picking up channel responsibilities for the security vendor following its acquisition in mid-2019.

The regional agreement followed the launch of a revamped Broadcom partner program which includes a new classification of Aggregator status, designed to provide enhanced levels of pricing, margin and benefits for the ecosystem. As distributor, Westcon is tasked with driving “long-term, profitable and predictable growth” for the vendor via specialist cyber services, sales enablement and data-driven demand generation activities.