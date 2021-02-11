Cloud Comrade on-boards InfraGuard to enhance cloud managed services in Singapore

Andy Waroma (Cloud Comrade) Credit: Cloud Comrade

Cloud Comrade has partnered with InfraGuard to enhance managed services offerings in Singapore, building out cloud automation capabilities to bolster product offerings across the market.

The sync-up sees the specialist provider leverage in-built automation and self-governance features via InfraGuard.io to help reduce complexity when managing hybrid workloads across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

From a technology standpoint, core features span access management, patch management and standard operating procedure (SOP) Automation, backed by encryption, security and open API offerings.

“Cloud Comrade is constantly enhancing and expanding our product offerings and capabilities to deliver new value to our customers,” said Andy Waroma, co-managing director and co-founder of Cloud Comrade. “We are excited to partner InfraGuard to bring a unique automated cloud server management solution to our customers.

"InfraGuard's automated features with stringent compliance and audit monitoring standards minimise common maintenance and security pitfalls and enable us to create a uniform server management environment that is highly scalable and secure."

Through leveraging the InfraGuard portfolio, Cloud Comrade can also create Centres of Excellence for each service scope to allow customers the ability to leverage updated governance and operation frameworks.

“InfraGuard is built by converging our decade-long experience in cloud managed services into a single product,” added Deepak Sharma, CEO of InfraGuard. “Imagine a server management solution that works seamlessly across all cloud providers and data centres and supports all flavours of Windows and UNIX operating systems. One that brings central access policies, automation and scalability right from day one and is backed by world-class support.”