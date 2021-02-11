AWS launches Amazon S3 storage curriculum

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched a digital curriculum focused on providing management simplification techniques for its Amazon S3 storage service.

Set over a two-and-a-half-hour period, the Managing Amazon Simple Storage Service curriculum is designed for cloud architects, storage architects, developers and operations engineers, and includes a free digital training course with interactive lessons, video demonstrations and quizzes.

In addition to management simplification, the course also explores the tools available to monitor Amazon S3 activity, storage and performance trends, how to interpret inventory reports, as well as how to conduct large-scale batch operations and automate key tasks.

The curriculum also contains an optional self-paced lab through the Google owned training platform Qwiklabs, which can cost up to US$15.

While the curriculum is open to users, AWS recommends that course attendees have previously completed the AWS Storage Overview and Getting Started with AWS courses, as well as Architecting on AWS or have equivalent experience.

The Managing Amazon Simple Storage Service course comes weeks after the tech giant revealed new and updated courses for partners in the areas of advanced migration, security governance and machine learning.

The new courses included AWS Solutions Training for Partners: Advanced Migrating to AWS (Technical) and AWS Solutions Training for Partners: Security Governance at Scale (Business), while AWS Solutions Training for Partners: Machine Learning on AWS (Business) digital course received a major update.