PLDT expands digital reach beyond the Philippines, equipped by Equinix

Credit: PLDT

PLDT has partnered with Equinix to drive digital services adoption beyond the borders of the Philippines, leveraging an ecosystem of partners to expand across Asia Pacific and the wider global markets.

Terms of the agreement will see global customers of PLDT maximise enhanced cloud connection speed and optimised bandwidth, with the aim of reducing cloud migration costs while bolstering business continuity and security offerings.

“The global demand for faster, secured and more reliable connectivity has grown at an unprecedented scale. PGC is committed to deliver solutions that address the changing network needs of businesses worldwide,” said Albert Villa-Real, senior vice president and chief commercial officer at PLDT Global.

“Through this expansion of Equinix’s partnership with the PLDT Group, we strengthen our foothold as a technology services provider and bring the digital transformation journey of our customers to the next level. We are thrilled to mark this milestone as we work closely with Equinix to provide customers with a suite of services and help them reach their full digital potential.”

Tapping into Equinix’s ecosystem of partners and customers, target markets for PLDT include Asia Pacific, as well as Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Americas.

“We live in a time when technology is constantly evolving, both consumers and enterprises are continuously demanding better digital experience,” added Diarmid Massey, senior vice president of Sales across Asia Pacific at Equinix. “To meet the rising expectation of speed, ubiquity and agility, applications are re-architected, moving towards a multi-cloud, multi-technology, and multi-collaboration environment.”