NTT and Cisco support stroke patients in Thailand with telemedicine roll-out

Sutas Kongdumrongkiat (NTT) Credit: NTT

NTT has joined forces with Cisco to help Siriraj Hospital - the oldest and largest hospital in Thailand - leverage telemedicine capabilities to enable rapid treatment for stroke patients.

In partnering with the Faculty of Medicine, the channel sync up focuses on stroke patients at the Siriraj Mobile Stroke Unit, a special ambulance service which connects first responders to experts located at the Bangkok-based hospital. Through Webex, the roll-out allows doctors to provide "immediate attention, medical treatment and diagnosis" to patients during the transfer process to hospital.

“NTT believes in using technology for good and we are honoured to help Siriraj Hospital provide better care to patients,” said Sutas Kongdumrongkiat, CEO of Thailand at NTT. “We understand the importance of timely treatments in stroke patients, which can sometimes be difficult with Bangkok’s frequent traffic congestions. We have already installed these technologies in the first mobile stroke unit and are set to extend Siriraj Hospital’s fleet of mobile stroke units by five this year.”

Equipped with Medical Image Transfer capabilities - housing a high-speed multicellular router and medical equipment such as a CT scanner - the Mobile Stroke Unit allows the medical team to scan the patient’s brain and send high-resolution images from the ambulance to the doctors for accelerated diagnosis.

From a technology standpoint, a Cisco telepresence video conferencing system has been integrated to enable doctors to fully assess the patient’s condition while providing remote advice to the first responders. Webex on the other hand, helps facilitate the mobile and hospital-based teams to collaborate and work "seamlessly" between locations.

“We are proud to have a joint partnership with NTT which makes the best use of remote telemedicine technology to provide first-class care for the Siriraj Mobile Stroke Unit,” said Taveewat Chantaraseno, interim country manager of Thailand and Indochina at Cisco.

“Through this partnership, we will offer a new way to help stroke patients receive emergency medical care when time is of the essence for their recovery. This will help give patients a greater opportunity to recover and return to their normal lives.”

In service since 2018, the Siriraj Mobile Stroke Unit has helped 380 stroke patients receive emergency medical treatment in Thailand to date. Central to its success has been the utilisation of telemedicine technology and communication systems to help Siriraj’s medical teams expand the reach of medical care, lowering the risk of death and disabilities to stroke patients as a result.

According to Dr. Prasit Watanapa - dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital - the Siriraj Mobile Stroke Unit demonstrates how technology is transforming healthcare in Thailand.

“With a more stable and reliable communication system, our doctors can now have quicker access to accurate information such as brain scan images to make quality diagnosis and improve patient treatment,” Dr Watanapa added.