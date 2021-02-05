McAfee expands Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace presence

Credit: Ingram Micro

Cyber security vendor McAfee has expanded its presence on Ingram Micro’s Cloud Marketplace beyond the United States, where the companies first struck a deal late last year, to include the local region and other markets around the world.



The expansion includes Asia, Australia and New Zealand, regions where McAfee and Ingram Micro have existing distribution agreements, but which previously didn’t include a presence on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace.

A spokesperson said the companies were expanding their partnership to not only get McAfee’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions on the Ingram Micro marketplaces in A/NZ and Asia, but also to expand into countries where the vendor sees “additional opportunity”.



The new expanded agreement also sees McAfee get its SaaS offering into Ingram Micro’s Centres of Excellence in several regions.

In November last year, the distributor revealed it had launched a cyber security Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Singapore as part of its plans to ramp up investment in partner enablement across Asia Pacific.



Broadly, the new agreement will provide access to McAfee products and solutions across Ingram Micro’s global distribution network, preceding plans to further expand its footprint on Ingram Micro’s network of e-commerce platforms throughout 2021. It is hoped the move will make it easier for channel partners to purchase McAfee products and solutions through Ingram Micro.

Additionally, Ingram Micro is expanding its services capabilities with McAfee to provide migration services to move from legacy security technology to McAfee’s MVISION cloud-native security offering.

This move suggests McAfee is well aware of the opportunity and impact of rampant cloud transformation happening within the channel landscape, with the offering of its ‘Device to Cloud Suites’ designed to help organisations accelerate cloud adoption.



“At McAfee, we are focused on empowering our partners to effectively address dynamic customer needs by providing industry leading security solutions, a strong ecosystem and programs that enhance profitability,” said Kathleen Curry, McAfee senior vice president of global enterprise channels, OEM and strategic alliances.

“Our expanded relationship with Ingram Micro will help build on the transformation that McAfee has been driving and enable our organisations to reach a larger set of customers around the world in need of security protection.”



The new deal comes after McAfee last year filed for and launched a US initial public offering (IPO), as the company carved out of Intel, which acquired it in 2011, looked to take advantage of a rebound in capital markets from a coronavirus-led slump in March 2020.