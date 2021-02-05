Dell draws VMware licences into updated partner program

Rola Dagher (Dell) Credit: Dell

Dell Technologies has further asserted authority over its subsidiary brands as it allows partners to transact VMware deals through its own updated partner program.

Announced overnight, the technology giant will now allow partners to sell licensing deals directly through its Dell Technologies Partner Program. As part of new updates to its 2021 program, the licensing will apply to Dell Titanium and Platinum tiered partners who will gain “an aligned based” rebate from the program.

In a blog post, Dell’s new channel chief Rola Dagher said the updates are designed to “help our partners deliver customer outcomes faster and fuel robust growth”.

“Put simply, our partners should know that when they work with Dell Technologies, they have our unwavering commitment to help them succeed,” she said. “Every investment we’ve made this new program year is designed to help our partners deliver customer outcomes faster and fuel robust growth.”

Other new updates to the program include simplifying its New Business Incentive scheme and its new Power Up program, which the vendor claims will provide partners with even more profit and opportunity to sell across its entire portfolio.

On top of this, Dell has also launched an Incentives Centre, which gives partners a view of all their program incentives in one place, as well as “greater pricing transparency” through the Solutions Configurator. Dell has slowly been asserting its dominant brand position over its subsidiary entities over the last few years.

Having been known as Dell EMC following its US$67 billion acquisition in 2015, Dell unveiled its new moniker of Dell Technologies in 2019 in an attempt to present itself to the enterprise world as one technology powerhouse.



Part of this included re-naming its partner program in 2019, excluding the EMC brand. The changes were initially spearheaded by the-then channel chief Joyce Mullen, who announced her resignation from the vendor in the middle of last year.