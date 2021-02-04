Telkom Indonesia powers ahead with AI, rolls out Nvidia

Credit: Dreamstime

Telkom has rolled out new Nvidia technologies to bolster artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities at an application level, in an Indonesian first for the local market.

The Jakarta-based business has deployed Nvidia DGX A100 system for developing AI-based computer vision and 5G-based applications to support and advance transformation efforts. The move is aligned to plans to build a Digital Innovation Laboratory to focus on exploring digital business development, spearheaded by the company’s Advanced Technology & Business Research (ATR) division.

“We are building a comprehensive AI platform to support our ATR laboratory activities such as AI, robotic, robotic process automation, blockchain, augmented and virtual reality, bio-signal and other advanced technology laboratories,” said M. Fajrin, director of Digital Business at Telkom.

“With the new Nvidia DGX A100, we want to speed up AI model training, including accelerating the process of fine-tuning AI modelling and algorithms. We expect that the results of the research process will advance the development of new products.”

As a business unit, ATR focuses on technology research functions specific to digitalisation, management of the Joint Innovation Centre and laboratory asset control. Delivering five-petaflops of AI performance, Nvidia DGX A100 operates as a platform for AI workloads, powered by eight Nvidia A100 Tensor Core GPUs and high-speed Nvidia networking.

“Since its introduction in May, our Nvidia DGX A100 is garnering interest in Indonesia, across the region and around the world with deployments across various industries for AI development work,” added Dennis Ang, director of Enterprise Business across Southeast Asia and A/NZ at Nvidia.

“Its performance and universality make it easier and faster for researchers to develop AI solutions. Telkom is an excellent example of a forward-thinking organisation using the power of DGX A100 to develop AI solutions for the future.”