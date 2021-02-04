Cloud4C joins forces with Google Cloud, builds centre of excellence around SAP and Anthos

Credit: Dreamstime

Cloud4C has partnered with Google Cloud to build a centre of excellence (CoE) based on SAP and Anthos technologies, amid plans to drive digital transformation deployments at enterprise level.

The CoE aims to help support businesses modernise mission-critical IT infrastructure and applications, leveraging the provider’s expanded SAP services portfolio in the process. Through leveraging Anthos - launched to the market in April 2019 - customers can also modernise apps while building cloud-native apps within a Google Cloud environment.

“Our customers can leverage the best of Google Cloud’s offerings in a secure manner with reduced capital investment and improved value delivery,” said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, founder and CEO of Cloud4C.

“The CoE will serve as a multi-disciplinary customer showcase hub, developing and delivering solutions for high efficiency and reliability. Rapid deployment of SAP applications through Anthos by Google Cloud will additionally contribute to lowering carbon footprint.”

With a specific focus on India, the CoE will also support customers in the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and analytics solutions at scale, backed by multi-cloud SAP support and centralised policy management.

“Together with Cloud4C, we will offer organisations a clear path to build, run, and manage their critical SAP workloads on hybrid and multi cloud environments with full flexibility, agility and security,” added Amitabh Jacob, head of Partners and Alliances across India at Google Cloud. “This will be a huge benefit for businesses in India.”

Cloud4C goes to market as a specialist managed service provider (MSP) across more than 25 countries and over 50 locations globally, with expertise in SAP offerings spanning Switch2Cloud, S/4 HANA implementation and application management services.