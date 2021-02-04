Micro Focus on-boards newly launched Nextgen in Singapore

Wendy O’Keeffe (Nextgen) Credit: Nextgen

Micro Focus has signed a distribution agreement with Nextgen in Singapore, extending the channel partnership beyond Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) markets.

The alliance will centre around Nextgen - newly launched in the Singapore market - driving partner enablement and programmatic support, with a focus on enhancing technical capabilities and operational efficiency.

According to Stephen McNulty - president of Asia Pacific and Japan at Micro Focus - Nextgen represents a “strategic partner” for the vendor in A/NZ, with the move designed to build on the distributor’s “proven track record” in market.

“Micro Focus is always ready to support partners in elevating their success,” McNulty added. “We are thrilled to support their business expansion into new markets, to continue driving success together.”

As revealed by Channel Asia, Nextgen officially launched operations in Singapore on 1 January with the aim of expanding distribution capabilities across Asia, backed by a portfolio of value-added channel services.

The Sydney-based business has entered the regional market with a technology focus spanning enterprise software, cloud and software-as-a-service offerings, in addition to data management and cyber security.

Expansion efforts will centre around the creation of Singapore as a regional hub, supported by the recruitment of a local leadership team before progressively opening additional countries in response to market opportunity and vendor support.

“The successful four plus year partnership between Micro Focus and Nextgen in our A/NZ markets, has been one that has been built on mutual trust, honesty and respect,” added Wendy O’Keeffe, managing director of Asia at Nextgen. “This has resulted in our business being afforded the opportunity to become part of Micro Focus’ go-to-market in Asia.

“My team and I are committed to ensuring that we offer the same high level of support as we do in A/NZ, and delivering above expectations as we become part of the Micro Focus community in this region.”

Launched in 2011, Nextgen operates as a leading distributor of enterprise software in A/NZ with revenues in excess of US$100 million, housing 80 staff and 25 vendors. Key vendors include Oracle, Micro Focus, Rubrik, Automation Anywhere, Okta and Cybereason, as well as GitHub, SolarWinds, Cloudian, Paessler, Netskope, Imperva and Darktrace among others.

In addition to distribution, the wider group offers a range of channel services including Stratus, a cloud centre of excellence; CyberLab, a proof-of-concept cyber training and solution facility and Optima, a software advisory firm.

Other offerings span Bang, a creative digital marketing agency specialising in MDF and pre-sales consulting services; Connect, a carrier-grade cloud provision, billing and ISV platform and Orbus Capital, a payment solutions platform designed to increase partner cashflow and deal sizes.

“Last year, Micro Focus elevated Nextgen to become its sole distributor in A/NZ, deepening the partnership to ensure that business is simplified and accessible for the channel," said John Walters, group CEO of Nextgen. "Our expansion into Asia is a very measured decision and we are assembling a quality and innovative team, led by Wendy, to provide a fresh approach to the market."