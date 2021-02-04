2022 launch touted as Bridge builds third data centre in Malaysia

New facility set to deliver 16 megawatts of IT capacity from Kuala Lumpur

Credit: Bridge Data Centres

Bridge Data Centres (Bridge) - a Singapore-based hyperscale and wholesale data centre provider - has committed to building a third data centre in Malaysia, set to open in the second quarter of 2022.

Delivering 16 megawatts (MW) of IT capacity, the facility - branded MY03 - is located in the Bukit Jalil region of Kuala Lumpur and will become the company’s third location in Malaysia.

“We are delighted to have embarked on this expansion journey in Malaysia, which is witnessing an accelerated demand for quality and scalable data centre providers due to digital transformation and cloud adoption across the country,” said Lim Dz Shing, president of Bridge.

“The new data centre will combine with the two existing nearby facilities and form a hyperscale data centre cluster, to provide our clients with a highly scalable and reliable solution in a cost-effective manner.”

Bridge's two existing data centres in Cyberjaya area support a total IT capacity of 20MW and serve customers in multiple industry sectors, spanning financial institutions, technology companies, government and large cloud services providers.

“We are extremely proud of Bridge Data Centres' commitment and their continuous support in Malaysia as it will help propel Malaysia's progression to becoming a regional data centre hub and reinforcing the nation's position as the heart of digital ASEAN,” added Surina Shukri, CEO of MDEC.

“While more businesses in Malaysia have started to understand the value of data and the benefits it brings to the local economy, especially in terms of job creations and up-skilling of the local workforces, MDEC will continue to inspire digitally-skilled Malaysians and digitally-powered businesses on their data transformation journey.”

Bridge operates as a subsidiary of Chindata Group, which listed on Nasdaq in September 2020.