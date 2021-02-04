Singtel seizes 5G enterprise moment, armed with Microsoft Azure Stack

Bill Chang (Singtel) Credit: Singtel

Singtel has unveiled plans to launch 5G edge compute infrastructure for enterprise customers, supported by the option of Microsoft Azure Stack to deliver “fast and secure” applications.



The move is designed to allow businesses to leverage the provider’s Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) infrastructure to process applications such as autonomous guided vehicles, drones and robots, in addition to virtual, augmented or mixed reality.

Combined with high speed connectivity from Singtel’s 5G network, enterprises will be able to deliver such applications with low latency of less than 10 milliseconds, with trials set to begin this year.

“The trials for Singtel 5G MEC allow enterprises to enjoy the best of both worlds with Azure Stack, Microsoft’s trusted hybrid cloud solution, and Singtel 5G MEC’s ultra-low latency performance,” said Bill Chang, CEO of Group Enterprise at Singtel. “Our collaboration places the benefits of 5G and MEC, such as high connection speeds and low latency, in the hands of enterprises, empowering them to use, create, deploy and scale-up new 5G solutions.”

In addition, Chang - recently inducted into the Channel Asia Hall of Fame - said enterprises can access “new, innovative 5G solutions” developed by Singtel’s and Microsoft’s ecosystems of solution providers and app developers. Businesses using Azure Stack will also be able to add new capabilities to existing applications, such as private connectivity and real-time data analysis.

“This marks a new chapter in our collaboration with Singtel to unlock the power of 5G and bring the cloud closer than ever to devices and customers,” added Yousef Khalidi, corporate vice president of Azure for Operators at Microsoft. “With Singtel’s 5G network, Microsoft’s cloud and edge solutions, and our combined ecosystem of partners, we lower the barriers for enterprises to adopt next generation technologies that drive real business value.”