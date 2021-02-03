Acronis launches cloud-focused partner program

Serguei Beloussov (Acronis) Credit: Acronis

Acronis has relaunched its global partner program putting a focus on cloud security and service providers.

The Switzerland-headquartered backup and disaster recovery vendor claims it will offer new rebates, financial incentives and market development funds based on partner proposals. Known as Cyber Fit, the new program will also include additional marketing automation tools and renewal tools by March 2021.

The vendor, which was originally founded in Singapore by Serguei Beloussov, claimed it will also offer more marketing support to Platinum partners, plus technical support and more training programs.

Specifically, Acronis has expanded its financial incentives on offer to cater for any partners with cashflow issues as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It has also doubled its technical support to help partners deal with increased workloads to support and related churn.

In addition, it will offer online training demonstrations live and on-demand in response to the current claimed.

"Our partners' success is our success," said Acronis channel chief Alex Ruslyakov. "By increasing our sales, marketing, and technical support tools and training, we're making it easier than ever for partners to protect and delight their customers with Acronis' world-class cyber protection solutions. Acronis continues to invest in partner development and growth to our mutual benefit."

Acronis first launched its partner program in 2018, which used the tiers Authorised, Gold and Platinum. At the time, Acronis said the program included rebates and MDF as well as free licenses to partners.

The new program coincided with the regional launch of Acronis' DR cloud services, distributed via Ingram Micro, Rhipe, Synnex in Australia and Exeed for the New Zealand market.