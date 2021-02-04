Deloitte acquires Focus IT, strengthens Oracle practice from the Philippines

Credit: Focus IT

Deloitte has acquired Focus IT, a boutique service provider based in the Philippines, to strengthen Oracle consulting capabilities across Southeast Asia.

Terms of the transaction - which remain confidential from a financial standpoint - will see the Metro Manila-based specialist join the consulting arm of Deloitte to enhance offerings specific to Oracle On-Premise (EBS) and cloud implementation across the region.

As founder of the business, Grace Ogena will join Deloitte as a consulting executive director, with her team of 20 professionals based in the Philippines joining the company's Southeast Asia Consulting practice.

“Joining Deloitte, with its depth of industry and global reach, provides our business with an opportunity for exponential growth and positions us well to help clients transform through disruption and innovation,” Ogena said.

Ogena brings decades of regional experience in Oracle advisory and implementation, leading and delivering projects to a diverse list of clients in the automotive, consumer products, banking and and insurance sectors within the Philippines and spanning the region.

“This addition is a timely and exciting opportunity as we continue to strengthen the foothold of our Oracle practice in Southeast Asia,” said Philip Yuen, CEO of Southeast Asia at Deloitte. “With this strategic move, Deloitte can further enhance our Oracle Cloud solutions and drive value for clients across the region.”

Founded in 2010, Focus IT provides consulting and managed services across the Oracle portfolio, operating as a Gold Partner with deep expertise in relation to business analytics, cloud and enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions among others.

“Focus IT’s outstanding credentials and diverse client network, coupled with Deloitte’s extensive service offerings and industry depth, will create unparalleled value in supporting our clients’ transformation journeys,” added Eugene Ho, regional managing director of Consulting across Southeast Asia at Deloitte. “This team hire will enable us to further scale our local Oracle presence in the Philippines and across the region to support enterprises in their Oracle Cloud journey.”