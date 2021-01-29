AWS Control Tower and Glue DataBrew come to Singapore

Two new services available in the local region

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has made two of its cloud services, Control Tower and Glue DataBrew, available in its Singapore region.



AWS Control Tower is used to set up and govern a secure, multi-account AWS environment based on best practices established through AWS’ experience working with thousands of enterprises as they move to the cloud.



“With AWS Control Tower, builders can provision new AWS accounts in a few clicks, while you have peace of mind knowing your accounts conform to your company-wide policies,” AWS said, noting that Control Tower can help new users get started quickly with governance and best practices built-in.



In addition to now being available in AWS’ Asia Pacific (Singapore) region, the cloud vendor has introduced it to its Canada (Central), Europe (Frankfurt), Europe (London) and Europe (Stockholm) regions.



AWS Control Tower was already available in the company's Asia Pacific (Sydney), US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio), US West (Oregon) and Europe (Ireland) regions, bringing the total number of regions in which the offering is available to 10.



Meanwhile, AWS Glue DataBrew, a visual data preparation tool, has also been made available in the company's Asia Pacific (Singapore) region, along with Asia Pacific (Mumbai), US West (N. California), EU (Stockholm), EU (London) and EU (Paris).



Glue DataBrew is designed to make it easy for data analysts and data scientists to clean and normalise data for analytics and machine learning.



Broadly, AWS Glue DataBrew provides users with over 250 pre-built transformations to automate data preparation tasks, such as filtering anomalies, standardising formats and correcting invalid values; things that would otherwise require days or weeks writing hand-coded transformations.



“Once the data is prepared, customers can immediately start using it with AWS and third-party analytics and machine learning services to query the data and train machine learning models,” AWS said.

