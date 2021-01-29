Bitglass A/NZ headship changes hands as Wayne Neich replaces Dave Shephard

Wayne Neich (Bitglass) Credit: Bitglass

Bitglass has undergone a changing of the guard in Asia Pacific with the departure of regional vice president Dave Shephard.

The cloud security vendor has tapped former Nutanix executive Wayne Neich to act as sales director for Australia and New Zealand as Shepard takes over APAC leadership of Illumio.

Shepard took over the regional leadership role in May 2019 when he replaced the-then outgoing boss Brendon Thwaites.

Credit: IDG Dave Shephard

Bitglass has also appointed Pun Kok ‘PK’ Lim as vice president of sales for the entire Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Neich previously worked at Silver Peak, RME and Blue Coat Systems before joining Nutanix in 2016.

“The market is overflowing with legacy IT security solutions built around on-premises appliances,” he said.

“They are extremely complex and expertise intensive, and their vulnerabilities are publicly exposed weekly. The truth is that such vendors are losing the war on cyber security.”

Bitglass claims to have more than 200 global partners currently and is now focused on expanding worldwide, accelerating sales and increasing its customer base.

“I joined Bitglass because IT security professionals are seeking simpler but more comprehensive solutions that protect their business and employees as they increasingly adopt cloud, BYOD and direct-to-Internet SASE capabilities,” Neich added.

Bitglass CEO Nat Kausik added he was excited for Neich’s takeover of the A/NZ region.

“Demand for our SASE solutions is accelerating across the globe, and with Wayne’s proven leadership I’m confident we will continue to expand our sales momentum in Australia and New Zealand,” he said.