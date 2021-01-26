Celcom rolls out enterprise cloud suite in Malaysia, backed by Microsoft

Credit: Celcom

Celcom Axiata Berhad has rolled out a new enterprise-grade cloud service designed to accelerate digital adoption in Malaysia, supported by a strategic partnership with Microsoft.

Under the banner of Celcom Cloud Suite, the offering will specifically focus on infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) to drive market demand at corporate level, leveraging Microsoft Azure in the process.

From a technology standpoint, the suite of solutions span expertise in applications, infrastructure, data storage, software network and security, complemented by a digital kit in the form of Celcom Business Suite. Malaysian customers can also customise offerings across Basic, Standard and Pro / Pro Plus packages, with storage requirements starting at 50TB and bandwidth offerings of up to 100GB.

“As the nation’s economic landscape strives to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, local businesses of multiple sizes are urgently looking for trusted and affordable digital solutions to optimise their business operations, especially when many are still implementing ‘work-from-home’ to ensure the safety of their employees,” said Idham Nawawi, CEO of Celcom.

“Upholding our role in supporting local businesses and providing innovative digital solutions such as Celcom Cloud Suite can greatly help businesses to thrive again throughout these challenging times.”

Central to such efforts, according to Nawawi, will be the combination of Celcom’s LTE network coverage nationwide with an expanding range of digital solutions to meet evolving enterprise requirements in Malaysia.

“This partnership with Microsoft further elevates our capacity as a trusted digital solutions provider for businesses of all sizes, as we empower them with the capacity to accelerate digital adoption and digitally transform their business,” he added. “From smaller brick and mortar businesses to larger enterprises, Celcom will always strive towards providing a ‘win-win-win’ situation, creating a sustainable digital ecosystem and benefit the rakyat and country.”

According to recent IDC findings - commissioned by Microsoft - 77 per cent of business decision-makers in Malaysia consider innovation as a “must” in quickly responding to changing market dynamics post-pandemic.

“Digital transformation is now more imperative than ever to thrive in today’s emerging cloud-first world,” said K. Raman, managing director of Malaysia at Microsoft Malaysia. “This [announcement] is part of our long-term partnership to empowering Malaysia’s enterprises and businesses, both small and large.

“Having the right digital partners to facilitate digital transformation is crucial, and together with Celcom we look forward to accelerating the digital transformation of Malaysian organisations, leveraging the synergetic relationship between the tech and telco industries.”