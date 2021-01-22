Channel Asia Innovation Awards: and the winners are…

More than 700 tech executives tuned in for virtual experience honouring ecosystem success across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar #StateOfInnovation

Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

Channel Asia is proud to announce winners of the Innovation Awards in 2020, featuring a leading and diverse line-up of partners, vendors, distributors and individuals across Southeast Asia.



Unveiled via State of Innovation, highlights of a challenging and turbulent 12 months were played out on the grandest virtual stage, in front of more than 700 technology executives ASEAN-wide.

The second running of the awards set the stage for three Channel Asia Hall of Fame inductees; Bill Chang, Mark Tan and Eric Goh.

Reflective of IDG’s increasing commitment to the region, the awards honoured outstanding work through customer value and innovation, with a record-breaking 332 nominations submitted across seven countries. In total, more than 90 organisations were represented across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Myanmar, in addition to regional success at ASEAN, Southeast Asia and Asia Pacific levels.

More than 45 partners made the finalist shortlist in 2020, spanning value-added resellers, system integrators and managed service providers, in addition to consultancy firms, cloud specialists and independent software vendors. Completing the finalist line-up, over 35 vendor organisations were also in the running, as well as more than 10 distributors.

Overall, the awards celebrated the channel across seven categories - Partner Value; Emerging Tech; Vendor Value; Distributor Value; Personal Innovation; Channel Choice and Hall of Fame.

Finalists were chosen by an IDG shortlist committee and then assessed by a hand-picked judging panel, comprising of the leading executives at partner, vendor and distributor levels across ASEAN.

All awards were judged through the lens of value - spanning customer, partner and channel - and unveiled during State of Innovation, an exclusive virtual experience for business technology leaders across Southeast Asia, built on the foundations of education, recognition and advancement. To watch again, please click here.

Channel Asia congratulates all winners, highly commended and finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.

PARTNER VALUE

Enterprise

WINNER: Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services wins this award for shaping the IT strategies of leading enterprise customers in the Philippines, leveraging SAP technologies to drive transformation agendas at Manila Water, Globe Telecom and Ayala Land Incorporated. Spearheaded by almost 5000 employees across Metro Manila and Pampanga, TCS assumed a lead role in building out technology roadmaps across multiple industry sectors, delivering advisory services to help streamline operations, enhance customer experience levels and optimise critical business processes.

Mid-Market

WINNER: Logicalis

Logicalis wins this award for helping mid-market customers navigate the stormy waters of Covid-19 in Singapore through the delivery of end-to-end customised IT solutions, from conceptualisation to implementation and support. In response to the pandemic, Logicalis stepped up to help end-users adopt collaboration platforms amid a sharp rise in remote working, alongside strengthening IT infrastructure and cyber protection capabilities through managed security services, backed by 24x7 SOC and NOC support.

SMB

WINNER: AsiaPac

AsiaPac wins this award for assuming the role of trusted technology advisor for Fei Yue Community Service Centre - a not-for-profit voluntary welfare organisation in Singapore. Delivered via a market-leading managed services portfolio, AsiaPac helped Fei Yue overcome the challenges of escalating cost centres - spanning hardware, software, services and maintenance - to manage multiple site locations from device deployments to application roll-outs.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Cloud Comrade

Read more on the next page...