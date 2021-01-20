Blazeclan builds on public cloud potential with enhanced SaaS security platform

Varoon Rajani (Blazeclan) Credit: Blazeclan

Blazeclan Technologies has taken the wrappers off an enhanced software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, releasing Cloudlytics 3.0 to help customers automate cloud governance and compliance requirements.

The roll-out incorporates integrated security configuration, activity monitoring and compliance checks for multi-cloud environments, supported by a direct SaaS subscription model to meet consumption-based purchasing demand.

First launched to the market six years ago, the Blazeclan-built solution has been embedded in all managed services customer offerings to monitor and maintain security with a focus on expanding scalable architecture and unique compliance management tools.

In short, the revamped product line is designed to help enterprise customers manage cloud adoption and security in parallel, replacing disparate teams and point solutions with a single unified platform that capable of providing enhanced visibility.

“Security is very important for all the enterprises using public cloud and we are helping dozens of our customers to secure their applications and data on major public cloud platforms,” said Varoon Rajani, CEO of Blazeclan. “Cloudlytics helps customers to do just that. We have been investing in this platform over the years and we are releasing it to a wider set of customers after making it a self service platform.”

According to Gartner findings, 95 per cent of all cloud security breaches are linked to misconfigurations, with such mistakes costing businesses nearly $5 trillion during the past few years.

“Since the cloud environment has been expanding, organisations are struggling to consolidate possible misconfigurations and get a transparent platform for information relay,” added Abhijeet Chinchole, head of Product at Blazeclan. “Cloudlytics has been built to address this gap with state of the art solutions like Cloud Intelligence Engine, Asset Monitoring Engine, Event Analytics Engine.

"Cloudlytics also helps organisations to automate compliance with benchmarking for regulatory frameworks such as HIPAA, SOC2, CIS, NIST and GDPR, while prioritising efforts according to risk, discovery and visibility, continuous threat detection.”

The launch comes as Blazeclan powers ahead with plans to up-skill employees on all-things Amazon Web Services (AWS), achieving 100 certifications within the space of 10 months to hit the 300-mark in November.

Fresh from surpassing the 200-mark in early 2020, the specialist provider has continued to sharpen AWS capabilities in preparation for a sizeable market shift in the months ahead, as customers build out application modernisation and cloud migration plans.

As a result, the business has achieved a new AWS Partner Network (APN) Certification Distinction acknowledging the milestone, which also builds on its Premier Consulting Partner status with the cloud giant.