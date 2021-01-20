Tokopedia enhances end-to-end IT visibility with New Relic

Herman Widjaja (Tokopedia) Credit: Tokopedia

Tokopedia has rolled out New Relic to achieve increased visibility and transparency of end-to-end IT systems as the Indonesian unicorn enters the next phase of digital growth.



The aim of the deployment is to allow the e-commerce giant to identify and solve technical issues at speed, in addition to gaining deeper insights into business metrics while managing an entire technology stack which includes mobile applications via a single platform.

With more than 100 million active monthly users - serving 98 per cent of districts across Indonesia - Tokopedia also houses over 9.4 million sellers which includes 94 per cent of ultra-micro scale sellers.

“As an Indonesian technology company, collaboration with various strategic partners has and will always be key for Tokopedia to continuously transform into a ‘Super Ecosystem’,” said Herman Widjaja, senior vice president of Engineering at Tokopedia.

“We greatly appreciate having New Relic as one of our partners with the same mission to help accelerate the Indonesian digital economy together. With their full stack observability platform, we are especially excited to see New Relic’s famed dashboards in action.”

As explained by Widjaja - recently honoured during CIO50 ASEAN - New Relic’s Observability Map dashboard will assist Tokopedia in viewing metrics, events, traces, logs, alerts, deployments markers, custom nodes and custom icons in a single map. The Jakarta-based business will also be able to quickly identify which userID, client number or operation ID will have a direct positive or negative impact on underlying revenue.

“Another standout feature in New Relic is the ability to make a direct correlation between the status of a transaction and the monetary value,” Widjaja added. “We can actually identify the amount of shortfalls in relation to the number of transactions with the corresponding user.

“We will now be able to achieve end-to-end observability of our platform, especially our mobile app. Engineers and managers will have greater visibility on how our IT stack is performing while the ability for in-depth analysis of technical issues can greatly improve the usability and responsiveness of our platforms and mobile app for Indonesian users.”

With a significant number of application and infrastructure hosts, mobile users, logs, and traces, Tokopedia is also leveraging New Relic’s pricing model which allocates licences per full stack developer.

“Having true visibility across its entire IT stack via New Relic’s single, customisable platform will enable Tokopedia to meet its business objectives faster,” said Ben Goodman, senior vice president of Asia at New Relic. “This strategic deal can empower the company to quickly gain insights into complex technology environments in an easy to understand manner at any time and on any device.”