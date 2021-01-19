NCS launches Shenzhen Innovation Centre to fuel China expansion

Credit: NCS

NCS has launched NEXT Shenzhen Innovation Centre (SIC) in China amid plans to “drive innovation and talent development” to help enterprise customers accelerate digital transformation agendas.



Forming a core part of the NEXT Innovation Triangle - allowing clients to access NCS expertise in Singapore, Melbourne and now Shenzhen - the move is designed to bolster the Singtel-owned provider’s growth strategy in Greater China while enhancing regional enterprise capabilities.

Located at Tian’an Cloud Park in Shenzhen, NCS’ first innovation centre in China will specialise in developing 5G-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) applications, digital twin and blockchain solutions for industries such as financial services, telecommunications and real estate.

In addition, the SIC houses a demonstration area, design thinking studio and digital factory in a 1,400 square metre space, allowing customers to work with NCS’ team of resident experts to jointly develop digital projects. The centre will also serve as a hub to fuel the growth of a cross-border innovation ecosystem for NCS’ clients, partners and tech start-ups.

According to Ng Kuo Pin - CEO of NCS - the launch underscores the technology provider’s commitment to expanding digital capabilities across the wider Asia Pacific market.

“We are pleased to partner our clients and partners to build a cross-border innovation ecosystem to facilitate the exchange of ideas and experiences,” he said. “The establishment of SIC also provides a growth platform for Singaporeans to gain wider exposure to the innovation landscape in China, providing opportunities for ICT students and professionals to collaborate on innovative projects in Shenzhen.”

The SIC will also play an important role in driving talent development through job attachments and rotations. NCS will offer talent exchange opportunities for its employees to be deployed at the centre to promote cross-pollination of ideas and to develop cross-cultural skills. In addition, NCS will also offer internships for Singapore and Shenzhen students under the Singapore-China Youth Interns Exchange Scheme.

“The SIC will boost the development of innovation and talent initiatives in the region, promoting cross-border innovation and talent exchange,” added Kiren Kumar, deputy chief executive of IMDA. “We hope that the centre will create new exciting opportunities for businesses and communities to drive trade and connectivity in a digital economy.”

Since its establishment as China’s first economic zone, Shenzhen has become a hub for innovation and investments. NCS will be collaborating with ecosystem partners and clients in Singapore and China to drive initiatives with a focus on digital innovation. DBS, one of the SIC’s anchor tenants, plans to leverage the innovation centre to testbed innovations using emerging technologies such as 5G, IoT and blockchain to enable greater cross-border collaboration, increased trade flows and better workforce engagement.

“With innovation being a key driver of economic growth and recovery in the post-Covid-19 next normal, it is crucial for companies to tap on the strengths of ecosystem partners and networks to augment technology resources and grow supply chains,” said Jimmy Ng, group CIO of DBS. “DBS is pleased to partner IMDA and NCS in establishing the NEXT SIC, which will be an important digital springboard for businesses looking to expand their presence in China.

“DBS is uniquely positioned to avail our deep digital and financial capabilities as well as regional insights to support companies on both sides of the border to grow their business as trade activity between Singapore and Shenzhen ramps up. This partnership will also enable us to access technology resources to complement our twin technology hubs in Singapore and Hyderabad.”