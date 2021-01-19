NTT goes green in Cyberjaya, syncs up with Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Henrick Choo (NTT) Credit: NTT

GSPARX, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), has unveiled plans to build solar installations at NTT premises in Malaysia, as part of ambitions to switch to renewable energy.



Terms of the deal will see GSPARX install a solar power panel system within NTT’s data centre campus - for administrative buildings - to support the global system integrator’s power requirements. Starting with an initial 1020-kilowatts peak capacity, NTT aims to expand up to a six-megawatt capacity through future phases of the project.

GSPARX will also build sheltered car parks which are equipped with solar panels at designated locations within NTT’s Cyberjaya location.

“Not only is shifting to solar energy an environmentally friendly move, it is also important for global companies like NTT to have an alternate energy source to spur future business growth,” said Megat Jalaluddin, chief retail officer of TNB. “Through GSPARX, TNB is here to offer high quality solar solutions that comply with international standards so that partners like NTT are able to enjoy renewable energy and realise their sustainability goals.”

Construction is expected to commence during the first quarter of this year with solar installations expected to be fully operational by the third quarter.

As a result, NTT - which operates as one of 17 UN Global Goals Business Avengers - expects to reduce its carbon footprint by up to 921 metric tonnes per year in line with the company’s green initiative to promote the “generation and utilisation of sustainable energy”.

“We believe that technology holds the key to solving some of the world’s biggest problems,” added Png Kim Meng, CEO of ASEAN at NTT. “We’re constantly finding ways to use technology to minimise the impact of disruption on the world’s cities and communities. Therefore, the partnership with TNB is a crucial component of attaining this goal and ensuring that we create a more sustainable future for all.”

Delving deeper, the collaboration will also see NTT decrease its fossil fuel consumption, thereby reducing the carbon footprint of all business operations. In this case, 921 metric tonnes is translated to approximately 199 cars taken off the road or 15,234 trees grown.

Currently, electricity accounts for a significant share of NTT’s overall CO2 emissions, which is especially relevant in Malaysia where the technology giant continues to expand data centre operations.

“Our shift to solar power brings us a step closer towards addressing corporate environmental sustainability concerns to reduce carbon footprint and CO2 emission,” added Henrick Choo, CEO of Malaysia at NTT. “With additional solar capacity, NTT will be ready to respond to growing demands of its campus’ administrative needs that are powered by solar energy.

“We are proud to be the first global foreign ICT company to collaborate with TNB on this green project. We are very excited as this initiative has come in a very timely manner, as the new Cyberjaya 5 Data Centre is scheduled to be available early this year.”