SuperNap sizes up SD-WAN potential in Thailand, rolls out Cisco

Move designed to allow local customers to build out networking offerings to include SD-WAN delivered as-a-service

Sunita Bottse (SuperNap) Credit: SuperNap

SuperNap has deployed new SD-WAN services built on Cisco technologies in Thailand, leveraging an expanded partnership with the Next Generation Enterprise Network Alliance (Ngena).

The move is designed to allow local customers to build out networking portfolio offerings to include an SD-WAN solution delivered as-a-service, helping organisations create “highly standardised networks” backed by “100 per cent up-time”.

SuperNap goes to market with a suite of cloud, connectivity, virtualisation and distributed denial-of-service solutions, backed by a Tier IV certified data centre based in Chonburi, southeast of Bangkok.

“We are looking forward to partnering with Ngena to offer SD-WAN services built on Cisco technology to our customers,” said Sunita Bottse, CEO of Thailand at SuperNap. “Together we will be able to offer our customers solutions that deliver transformative speed, agility, performance and scale to manage hundreds of high-performing enterprise, web, and mobile applications securely and with minimal latency, while also optimising for cost.”

In partnership with SuperNap, Ngena will provide integrated and automated connectivity services to any location in the region - with a specific focus on Thailand - delivered via a global cloud platform.

“We are very proud to welcome SuperNap to our partner ecosystem,” added Bart de Graaff, CEO of Ngena. “Expanding their SD-WAN offer with a fully managed and Cisco-based solution powered by Ngena, I’m confident that our partnership will significantly accelerate the enablement of cloud-native, next-generation networking services in Thailand and the region.”

Ngena operates as an end-to-end orchestrated SD-WAN as-a-service provider, built on Cisco technologies and designed for multi-cloud connectivity to reduce hardware investment, project management and long-configuration times.

“SuperNap Thailand has been offering data centre services to large companies, multinationals and cloud service providers, not just in Thailand, but in the region” said Danny Smolders, regional manager of SD-WAN across Asia Pacific and Japan at Cisco. “Today’s reality reflects that WAN security and features must be distributed, cloud-based, flexible, and agile.

“With Cisco SD-WAN, we have the industry’s first fully-integrated SASE [secure access service edge) offering that combines best-of-breed SD-WAN with the cutting-edge Cisco Umbrella Cloud Security portfolio.”