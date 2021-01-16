Microsoft acknowledges ‘powerful ecosystem’, honours leading Singapore partners

Gerald Leo (Microsoft) Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has honoured top-performing partners following a “year of uncertainty” in Singapore, recognising ecosystem excellence despite Covid-19 to drive customer innovation through cloud and intelligent edge technologies.

Unveiled via a virtual celebration ceremony, the awards recognised the leading providers which demonstrated excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions, solutions capable of transforming businesses, cities, homes and user experiences across the city-state.

“The past year has shown us that no business is immune to a crisis, and it is now more important than ever that companies innovate and embrace digital transformation to future-proof their businesses,” said Gerald Leo, director of One Commercial Partners across Singapore at Microsoft. “Amidst a challenging year, we would like to take the opportunity to thank all our partners for their tenacity and recognise the great work that they do with our customers across the various industries.”

Branding the Microsoft partner community as a “powerful ecosystem”, Leo said partners have continued to leverage opportunities across the intelligent cloud and edge, allowing organisations to “connect, operate and continue meeting the demands” of today’s digital economy.

“We have seen amazing displays of agility and creativity as partners navigate a new normal for their businesses, while still striving to bring innovative solutions and services to customers through the adoption of Microsoft’s cloud services and technology,” he added.

Streamed via Facebook Live, the celebration ceremony spanned 16 awards, ranging from Azure, Business Applications, Modern Workplace, Surface, Industry and Recognition categories.



Customer Capital Consulting took home the coveted Country Partner of the Year honours in Singapore - in addition to Public Sector recognition - while Accenture and Avanade teamed up to record double success in Intelligent Cloud (Azure) and Intelligent Line of Business categories.

Cognizant followed suit with recognition in Digital Transformation and Societal Impact, with Cloud Comrade, aZaaS and Ingram Micro acknowledged across Rising Star, ISV and Cloud Solutions Aggregator categories respectively.

Specific to technology, winners included Just Analytics (Azure - Data and AI), Insight (Modern Workplace) and ESCO (Modern Devices), in addition to industry recognition for AvePoint (Enterprise) and Axiom IT Solutions (SME) and enablement acknowledgement for Johnson Controls (Education) and Lithan Education (Learning Partner).

“We witnessed how partners thrived amidst the chaos and supported in creating economic opportunities and societal impact in Singapore at a challenging time - a true display of grit and excellence against the odds,” Leo said. "This year, as we celebrate Microsoft’s 30 years in Singapore, we also celebrate 30 years of close collaboration and rapport with our partners.

“Together, we are working toward the same goals: Innovate and deliver new solutions while driving success and digital transformation for our customers. The strength of our stack and the reach and expertise of our partners make our goals achievable, our offering unique, and our impact undeniable.”

In addition to Singapore-based awards, Microsoft also celebrated regional success through three new Asia Pacific Partner Awards, awarded to Adobe (ISV), NTT Data (Global System Integrator) and Rhipe (Services).

2020 Microsoft Singapore Partner of the Year Awards:

Country Partner of the Year: Customer Capital Consulting

Customer Capital Consulting ISV: aZaaS

aZaaS Rising Star: Cloud Comrade

Cloud Comrade Digital Transformation: Cognizant

Cognizant Cloud Solutions Aggregator: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Partner for Societal Impact: Cognizant

Azure

Intelligent Cloud, Azure: Accenture & Avanade

Accenture & Avanade Intelligent Data Platform, Data and AI: Just Analytics

Business Applications

Intelligent Line of Business, Business Applications: Accenture & Avanade

Modern Workplace

The Future of Work Transformation, Modern Workplace: Insight

Surface

Modern Devices (Surfaces and Hub): ESCO

Industry

Public Sector: Customer Capital Consulting

Customer Capital Consulting Enterprise: AvePoint

AvePoint SME: Axiom IT Solutions

Recognition Award