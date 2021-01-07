FPT Software builds Global Delivery Centre in Hyderabad, targets 1000 services jobs

Hanoi-based business seeks to replicate similar success from Indian outsourcing giants such as Infosys, Tata Consulting Services and Wipro

Credit: Dreamstime

FPT Software has opened a new office in Hyderabad with plans underway to create a Global Delivery Centre and recruit more than 1000 technology professionals with services expertise within the next three years.

In going to market as the largest technology provider in Vietnam, the Hanoi-based business is seeking to replicate similar success from Indian outsourcing giants such as Infosys, Tata Consulting Services and Wipro, adding to a global footprint of over 50 offices across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the Middle East.

Under the banner of FPT India, the Global Delivery Centre - representing the company’s 23rd such facility worldwide - will aim to house more than 1000 technology professionals in delivery, managed services and project management by the end of 2023 in response to projected “high customer demand”.

“FPT Software’s expansion to the India market demonstrates our strong resources and capabilities, as well as representing our commitment to accelerating digital transformation in the Asia Pacific region,” said Phung Sy Bay, CEO of FPT India. “The IT industry is a key driver of India’s economy.

“The IT workforce here is highly skilled, multilingual, capable of carrying out 24/7 shift work, as well as having a wealth of experience and technical know-how. I believe that we have huge potential to tap into, helping more and more Indian clients transform their business operations and gain competitive edges in the market.”

According to Sy Bay, the Indian division of FPT Software is currently working with “multiple industry giants in various sectors”, spanning aviation, healthcare, telecommunications and automotive among others.

“As more and more businesses turn to digital technologies to address their evolving issues, building a skilled workforce is essential,” Sy Bay added. “At FPT India, we offer great opportunities for people to constantly learn and grow through challenging projects, diverse clientele, and a collaborative environment. We really look forward to working with IT professionals who are ready to take on this challenge.”

Since 2019, FPT Software has shifted core strategy and service offerings to digital transformation after 20 years of prioritising IT outsourcing in Southeast Asia, motivated by an ambition to become a billion-dollar IT services provider by 2024.

In August 2020, the company also opened a new office in Perth, taking aim at manufacturing and mining sectors in Western Australia in the process.

As revealed by Channel Asia, the move was designed to target the “large concentration” of global resource companies located in the region - including large-scale players such as BHP, Rio Tinto and Chevron - with a focus on driving digital transformation adoption.