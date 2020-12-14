Seccom Global starts new chapter in Singapore, launches as security-focused MSP

Michael Demery (Seccom Global) Credit: Seccom Global

Seccom Global has unveiled plans to launch operations in Singapore, targeting the delivery of managed security services to mid-market and enterprise customers amid ambitions to expand across Southeast Asia.



Channel Asia can exclusively reveal that the Sydney-based specialist will become fully operational within the city-state by late January, with a local business unit already registered and the hiring process underway.

Initially, the managed service provider (MSP) is recruiting senior business development roles and network security engineers, hoping to have at least six new hires within the space of 12 months. Specifically, engineers will be focused on professional services and project delivery with all managed services offerings set to be serviced by existing Security Operations Centre (SOC) teams in Australia, India and the Philippines.

“Since our inception 17 years ago, expansion throughout Southeast Asia has always been a priority,” said Michael Demery, managing director of Seccom. “With the establishment of support offices in both India and the Philippines, Singapore seemed like the natural next step and the perfect location to continue our growth.

“We intend to use Singapore as a base while we grow our footprint across the region and intend to expand our teams in the region to ensure we have sufficient headcount to meet increased demand.”

Founded in 2003, Seccom goes to market as a leading security specialist across Australia and New Zealand, with expertise in secure-WAN, disaster recovery and detection and response solutions, alongside private cloud infrastructure, advanced managed firewall and endpoint protection.

“We are uniquely placed to provide a service that is of value to our customers,” said Demery, when speaking exclusively to Channel Asia. “We have built up a wealth of knowledge on security and compliance challenges and can truly be a trusted advisor to customers.

“We offer services that address business requirements and outcomes, not just vendor products. Our support centres operate around the clock 24x7 and we have built a suite of products that stack together to provide comprehensive security solutions.”

According to Demery, Seccom already services a core base of customers in Singapore with the immediate priority centred around “aggressively working” to capture share within the mid-market and enterprise, spanning all sectors. To achieve this, the business will leverage existing alliances with key vendors such as Fortinet, Juniper Networks and Check Point, in addition to Sophos, WatchGuard and SentinelOne among others.

“Our managed solutions are backed by several vendors but the solutions are our own and we layer our Seccom services across all products to essentially create 'vendor agnostic' services," he added.

Alongside “manned offices” in India and Philippines, the addition Singapore will also aim to serve sites within Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and China, as well as the MSP continuing to represent customers further afield in Canada, UK and US markets.

“One of our managed firewalls in China was among the first to be approved to bypass the ‘Great Firewall of China’, which we delivered in conjunction with Fortinet,” Demery said. “This was a great win for both organisations because the offering was required to pass a rigorous process for approval.”

In looking ahead to 2021, Demery said key priorities for Seccom outside of Australia remain simple; “growth, growth and growth”.