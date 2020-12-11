Microsoft sparks tech talent drive, leverages partners to up-skill 1000 Singaporeans

Kevin Wo (Microsoft) Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has unveiled plans to fill demand for up to 1000 tech-enabled roles in Singapore, spearheading industry-wide efforts and supported by a core network of channel partners.

Under the banner of #GetReadySG, the national skills initiative consortium comprises of Generation - a global non0profit founded by McKinsey & Co - Digital Industry Singapore (DISG), Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG). The aim is to “up-skill, place and fill demand” for roles within the technology sector as part of the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package.

Central to such efforts will be the on-boarding of at least 20 of Microsoft’s hiring partners by September 2021, including AsiaPac, Avepoint, NTT Data, NTT Singapore and Taiger Global, as well as service providers and customers in the form of Certis, ComfortDelGro and Standard Chartered Bank. Collectively, these employers will offer training and job placement opportunities for participants.

“In our 30 years of operation here, Microsoft has been committed to enabling future-ready skills and talent for the digital economy,” said Kevin Wo, managing director of Singapore at Microsoft. “We see this as our responsibility as a technology and industry leader, and have adopted it as one of our national aspirations as we look to create economic opportunities and societal impact in the Singapore market.”

According to Wo, Covid-19 has accelerated the need for such up-skilling efforts across the city-state with the program designed to leverage the combined expertise, resources and technical knowledge of Microsoft, IMDA, SSG, DISG and Generation.

“Participants will not only receive all-rounded training for hard and soft skills, but also mentorship and guidance in securing job placements,” Wo added.

Through the partnership model, Generation will act as a bridge between Microsoft - tasked with guiding industry relevant training - and the vendor’s deep ecosystem of partners and customers seeking “tech manpower”.

Targeted at fresh graduates and mid-career Singaporeans, #GetReadySG - which will run over a two-year period - aims to equip participants with in-demand tech skills such as Java and Python programming language capabilities, shaped by two programs in the form of TechSkills Accelerator and SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways.



Specifically to TechSkills Accelerator - in partnership with IMDA - up to 300 Singaporeans who enrol and become selected by Generation and participating employers will be offered a salaried employment position to undergo a nine-month training program. This is in addition to being trained in roles such as Full Stack Developer, Data Engineer/Analyst, Cloud Support and DevOps Practitioner, supported by Microsoft certifications and working with partners on “live projects” across the market.

Meanwhile, Mid-Career Pathways will be delivered by Microsoft - together with Generation, SSG and Temasek Polytechnic (TP) - to roll-out three new courses in which participants will undergo a nine-month full-time program that comprises a blended learning bootcamp, and an opportunity to work in a structured apprenticeship with a Microsoft partner or customer.

This will be facilitated by Microsoft and Generation, and supported by Temasek Polytechnic – the first Institute of Higher Learning to come onboard this initiative. Such courses are designed to equip mid-career jobseekers with in-demand tech skills, aligned to pre-defined core learning objectives for specific job roles within companies in Microsoft’s customer and partner network.

Eligible trainees will also receive a monthly training allowance of $1500 with up to 700 mid-career professionals expected to take advantage of the initiative.

“IMDA, through our TeSA initiative, is always innovating with our industry partners, to train highly-skilled Singaporeans for the many exciting jobs in the ICT domain,” said Lew Chuen Hong, CEO of IMDA.

“We thank Microsoft for bringing together its partner firms to hire across its entire software ecosystem, and also to Generation for its unique training model that imparts not just the hard skills such as cloud architecture and data analytics engineering but also inculcates important soft skills such as cross-cultural teamwork and communication. This will enable Singaporeans to better seize the exciting opportunities across our growing digital economy.”