State of Innovation: Power line-up of CIOs outline strategic priorities in Southeast Asia

A power-packed line-up of CIOs and technology executives will outline the new demands set to be placed on partners in the months ahead across Southeast Asia, as headline customer speakers at State of Innovation.

Housing a blend of iconic local brands, the channel will receive first-hand guidance regarding outsourcing priorities in 2021 and beyond, delivered by CIO50 ASEAN honourees from UnionBank of the Philippines, Tokopedia and Kasikorn Bank, alongside City Developments Limited, Vietnam International Bank and Malaysian Aviation Commission.

This is in addition to dedicated Channel Asia Research - shaped by independent analyst commentary - and step-by-step guidance around revised end-user priorities, supported by honouring outstanding work through customer value and innovation at partner, distributor and vendor levels.

Set for Thursday 21 January (2-6:30pm SGT), State of Innovation has been designed with the executive in mind and built to respect business leader commitments. Delivered through succinct and strategic sessions, this virtual experience is centred around three core pillars; Customer Insights, Partner Actions and Executive Coaching. To register - click here.

Housing two leading Channel Asia initiatives - Innovation Awards and State of the Channel - customer insights will be complemented by expert analyst commentary from Mark Iles as Executive Analyst of Tech Research Asia and Jay McBain as Principal Analyst of Channels at Forrester, alongside a Hall of Fame session featuring inductees Tian Beng Ng, Francis Choo and Elson Chia.

Meet the CIOs

Shaped by local market research, insights in relation to revised CIO investment priorities will be delivered, backed by deep-dive profiles documenting new-look partner requirements. This research will offer the clearest indication yet as to whether the ecosystem is aligned with the end-user market following the economic disruption of Covid-19.

For partners, findings will uncover what makes end-users tick across Southeast Asia, alongside insights into the purchasing patterns of businesses, assessing how customers define value in the modern market, and the key attributes required for future success.

Alongside technology - both established and emerging - investment plans, this research will equip partners with the knowledge of future customer trends specific to the local market, and crucially, how to add new levels of value as the buyer evolves post-pandemic.

Delving deeper, findings will also outline what customers truly think of solution providers from a pros and cons perspective, offering critical advice from an engagement and selling standpoint. Likewise, the research will benchmark partner answers against that of customers and vendors / distributors, providing an opportunity to assess whether the channel is aligned in terms of value and investment.

Complementing such research will be an executive speaker line-up featuring leading CIOs from across Southeast Asia, including Dennis Omila as CIO of UnionBank (Philippines); Herman Widjaja as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Tokopedia (Indonesia) and K. Ruangroj Poonpol as President of Technology at Kasikorn Bank (Thailand).

This is in addition to Ivan Ng as CTO of City Developments Limited (Singapore), Tran Nhat Minh as CIO of Vietnam International Bank (Vietnam) and Saiful Bakhtiar Osman as Head of ICT at Malaysian Aviation Commission (Malaysia).

Dennis Omila – EVP & CIO, UnionBank of the Philippines



Dennis holds the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Operations Officer of UnionBank of the Philippines, and also sits as a board director of UBX, the organisation’s Technology division. This is in addition to performing the role of Executive Advisor of the Digital Integration Committee – the Technical Governance and Oversight committee for all of UnionBank’s subsidiaries.

Before joining UnionBank, Dennis was the Senior Vice President of the Infrastructure Engineering and Service Operations of Globe Telecom. Prior to that, he was an entrepreneur and is the President and COO of NetX Technology Solutions.

Herman Widjaja – Senior Vice President of Engineering, Tokopedia

Operating as one of an exclusive group of Indonesian unicorns, Tokopedia is continuously embracing new technologies to keep pace with evolving consumer demands. As Senior Vice President of Engineering, Herman is spearheading such innovation efforts having previously held U.S.-based technical roles at Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft during an established global career.

During his tenure at Microsoft, Herman learned about operating systems and how technology developed, understanding that an engineer must have the ability to lead and sell ideas for 10 years. After managing Kindle Book and indulging in cross-platform development at Amazon, he was invited to develop Facebook's Oculus VR, before moving on to Google to learn the mechanics of AR and eventually joining Tokopedia in May 2018.

K. Ruangroj Poonpol – President of Technology, Kasikorn Bank

Krating serves as President of Technology at Kasikorn Bank - one of the top five commercial banks in Thailand - overseeing a technology division housing more than 2300 employees, managing an annual technology budget in excess of US$300 million.

Krating has also spent years building Thailand's technology start-up ecosystem from scratch. Selected as Thailand's Business Man of the Year in 2016, he started the first start-up education program in the country during 2012, which graduated over 1000 start-up founders alongside introducing a start-up accelerator in ASEAN as well as a start-up venture capital firm.

Ivan Ng – CTO, City Developments Limited

Ivan joined Singapore-based CDL as CTO in 2016, with responsibility for the property developer's Technology Strategy and Operations, drawing on more than 20 years of experience in the IT industry with a track record in both business and IT management.

Prior to joining CDL, Ivan held senior leadership positions in multi-nationals such as HP, Dell and ServiceNow, where he led regional IT solutions and services business. Ivan was also CTO of Pactera – a global IT services leader listed on NASDAQ – where he managed Group IT, Quality and Security operations worldwide.

Tran Nhat Minh - CIO, Vietnam International Bank

Minh is an experienced digital banking and IT leader with a 20+ year track record in developing and executing digital and technology strategies. Minh houses a proven ability to define and manage digital business models alongside building out digital strategic frameworks, IT architecture and data analysis capabilities.

As CIO and deputy CEO of Vietnam International Bank, Minh overseas both digital banking and IT implementation and strategic deliveries, running a number of high-profile and innovative projects across the organisation. Through the work of Minh, Vietnam International Bank is considered a pioneer in developing digital banking and open collaboration between banks and fintech specialists in Vietnam.

Saiful Bakhtiar Osman – Head of ICT, Malaysian Aviation Commission

Saiful offers more than 20 years of experience in diverse industries such as fund management, oil and gas, finance and regulatory bodies, currently serving as the Head of ICT for Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM), the economic regulator for the aviation industry in Malaysia.

Registered as a Professional Technologist (Ts.) under the Malaysian Act 768 - which is governed by the Malaysian Board of Technologists – Saiful has broad IT experience in strategy, security, digital transformation, project management and infrastructure operations.

Exclusive audience

Attendance at State of Innovation is open to decision-makers shaping the technology landscape across partner, vendor and distributor organisations - reflective of a diverse, innovative and expanding ecosystem in Southeast Asia.

As the world becomes more collaborative, so is the network of providers delivering transformational solutions to customers. Different technology buyers are requiring different technology partners, challenging the market status quo in the process.

Mirroring the market, State of Innovation brings together emerging and established technology players, spanning bleeding edge start-ups and cloud specialists to independent software vendors and application developers. This is complemented with business consultants and boutique agencies, alongside solution providers and system integrators – all collaborating, all contributing.

