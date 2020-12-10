Fortinet snaps up network monitoring vendor Panopta

Panopta platform said to be easily integrated into MSSPs own offerings

Ken Xie (Fortinet) Credit: Fortinet

Network security vendor Fortinet has acquired software-as-a-service (SaaS) monitoring vendor Panopta which provides a hybrid infrastructure monitoring and diagnostics platform for network security.

According to Fortinet, the platform is easily integrated with the offerings of managed security services providers (MSSPs) and resellers. In addition, the solution provides a governance layer capable of embedding with Network Operations Centre (NOC) and Security Operations Centre (SOC) teams alongside analysing network health metrics and application performance.

“Given the complex and distributed nature of many IT environments, organisations need a high performance, secure network to successfully achieve their digital business initiatives,” said Ken Xie, founder and CEO of Fortinet.

“Fortinet’s acquisition of Panopta complements our best-in-class security offerings with a SaaS platform that provides further network visibility and agile remediation for hybrid environments, including edge and cloud networks, to achieve even greater security and business efficiency.”

US-based Panopta was founded in 2007 and will now be integrated with Fortinet to ensure customer networks are high performing and secure through automated NetSec Ops.

The transaction comes more than five months after Fortinet acquired secure access service edge (SASE) specialist Opaq, with the provider's Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) cloud solution set to enhance the vendor’s existing offerings.

Revealed in July, Opaq has built a 100 per cent channel business, with its solutions designed to protect organisations’ distributed networks — from data centres, to branch offices, to remote users and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

According to Fortinet, the combination of Opaq’s patented ZTNA solution with its existing Security Fabric platform creates a mix that enhances the vendor's existing SASE offering to form what it claims to be the “best-in-class SASE cloud security platform with the industry’s only true zero trust access and security”.