Cisco boosts customer experience play with US$730M Imimobile acquisition

Credit: Cisco

Networking vendor Cisco plans to build out its customer experience-as-a-service (CXaaS) offering with the acquisition of UK-based customer interaction platform provider Imimobile in a deal worth US$730 million.

Imimobile’s Customer Interaction Management (CIM) suite automates, orchestrates and monitors interactions with disparate back-end systems.

Cisco said that following completion of the acquisition it would be able to offer customer-facing businesses with an end-to-end customer interaction management solution and rich customer experiences, along with the ability to drive faster and smarter interactions and orchestration throughout the lifecycle journey of the customer.

Broadly, the idea is that Cisco will combine Imimobile’s technology with its own Webex Contact Centre solution to create a comprehensive customer experience-as-a-service offering.

“A great customer relationship is built on consistently enjoyable interactions where every touchpoint on every channel is an opportunity for businesses to deliver rich, engaging and intuitive experiences,” said Jeetu Patel, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco’s security and applications business.

“We look forward to working with Imimobile to help create a comprehensive CXaaS solution for the market — one that gives businesses a platform to provide delightful experiences across the entire customer lifecycle journey,” he added.

According to Cisco vice president and contact centre business unit general manager Omar Tawakol, Imimobile’s omnichannel capabilities make it easy for marketing or service organisations to message with their customers on any channel their customers prefer including WhatsApp, Apple Business Chat and Google RCS.

In addition to making it easy to communicate, Tawakol said, Imimobile provides the ability to easily alter workflows with low code orchestration capabilities, while also making these same workflows programmable with enterprise CPaaS APIs that meet the needs of enterprise developers.