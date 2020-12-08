Versent hunts tech talent to fill 70-plus vacancies

AWS premier partner said COVID had led to customers “aggressively” moving to the cloud

Thor Essman (Versent) Credit: Versent

Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud consulting partner Versent has embarked on a major hiring drive off the back of this year’s rapid rise in cloud services.

According to the Melbourne-based company’s founder Thor Essman, it now has 70 jobs to fill going into 2021.

Speaking during an AWS media briefing, Essman said the COVID-19 pandemic had led to a huge upswell in demand for cloud serivces and migrations from Australian customers.

“In the last nine months, customers from insurance, healthcare and critical infrastructure have been aggressively moving into the cloud as a result of the pandemic,” he said. “They have used AWS’ technology to work remotely and achieve the skill and innovation needed to pivot.”

In particular, Essman said he had seen an upsurge in the use of Amazon Connect, AWS’ cloud contact centre, which provided has “huge disruption” for customers.

Since launching in 2014, Versent has grown its headcount to 400 people across Australia. “Investing in our people is what will help us to grow as a company and as a country,” Essman added.

Just last week, Versent was named as a launch partner for a new expansion of the AWS Marketplace that lets users find and buy professional services from third-party vendors. The new changes mean the AWS Marketplace now lets independent software vendors (ISV) and consulting partners use the cloud giant’s online software store as a new sales channel for professional services offerings.

Essman himself stepped aside as Versent CEO at the end of last year, handing over the leadership reins to Robert Frendo, formerly Versent’s professional services general manager.