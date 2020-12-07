Microsoft partners overcome Covid-19 to shine in Indonesia

Linda Dwiyanti (Microsoft) Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has honoured leading Indonesian partners in recognition of the channel overcoming Covid-19 challenges to deliver customer innovation during the past 12 months.

Unveiled during 2020 Microsoft Cloud Innovation Summit - held virtually in early December - the technology giant honoured eight standout providers which specialised in the delivery of Microsoft’s suite of technologies across the country.

Winners spanned cloud, business applications and infrastructure categories, in addition to excellence in modern workplace, security, migration, data and artificial intelligence (AI), plus market specific honours. The awards followed the honouring of Mitra Integrasi Informatika (MII) as Indonesia Partner of the Year in July, as revealed by Channel Asia.

“Microsoft mission is to empower people and organisation to achieve more, and our partners make ‘more’ possible,” said Linda Dwiyanti, chief partnership officer of Indonesia at Microsoft.

“Notably in the past nine months when we have seen our customers faced some challenging circumstances from large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) to scrambling for immediate digital transformation projects, our partners have become a strong digital army for Microsoft as the front line first responders to serve and support our customers.”

Altrovis Tekno Global was awarded Partner with Most Skilling, showcasing commitment in modernising and certifying internal technical skills to help advance customers throughout Indonesia. Meanwhile, Jejak.in (by Nawatech) took home Partner for Social Impact honours for helping accelerate digital transformation efforts within the non-profit sector, operating as a start-up which specialises in AI and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

Specific to Small Medium Business, Helios Informatika Nusantara was recognised for helping “countless SMEs” digital transform during the pandemic, with Rhipe awarded as Distributor for Cloud for developing and expanding local ecosystem capabilities.

As a leading partner specialising in the implementation of digital business processes, supply chain and customer engagement offerings, Kreatif Dinamika Integrasi was recognised for Business Application expertise with Ecomindo Saranacipta honoured in the Data and AI category.

Delving deeper, Awan Integrasi Sandidata claimed the Application and Infrastructure award for success in helping customers enhance infrastructure capabilities via migration, modernisation and cost savings programs, built on Microsoft technologies. Furthermore, Astra Graphia Information Technology was awarded Modern Work and Security recognition for “intense efforts” in creating a secure modern workplace.

“Our partners have really stepped up and done some incredible work to help empower Indonesian companies during these difficult times,” added Haris Izmee, president director of Indonesia at Microsoft. “We are very proud of their efforts that provided immediate impact to the economy by building up digital resilience within the industry. We look forward to continuing this collaboration with all our partners.”

Microsoft Indonesia Partner Awards 2020:

Partner with Most Skilling: Altrovis Tekno Global

Partner for Social Impact: Jejak.in (by Nawatech)

Small Medium Business: Helios Informatika Nusantara

Distributor for Cloud: Rhipe

Business Applications: Kreatif Dinamika Integrasi

Data and AI: Ecomindo Saranacipta

Applications and Infrastructure: Awan Integrasi Sandidata

Modern Work and Security: Astra Graphia Information Technology

Indonesia Partner of the Year: Mitra Integrasi Informatika (MII)