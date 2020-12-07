Broadcom on-boards Westcon as authorised Symantec distributor in Asia

Credit: Dreamstime

Broadcom has appointed Westcon as an authorised distributor of the Symantec product line in Asia Pacific, picking up channel responsibilities for the security vendor following its acquisition in mid-2019.

The regional agreement follows the launch of a revamped Broadcom partner program which includes a new classification of Aggregator status, designed to provide enhanced levels of pricing, margin and benefits for the ecosystem.

As distributor, Westcon is tasked with driving “long-term, profitable and predictable growth” for the vendor via specialist cyber services, sales enablement and data-driven demand generation activities.

“We are fully focused on providing the solutions, support and services that partners have come to rely on from Westcon-Comstor, and which have made us the leading specialised cyber security distributor in the region,” said Patrick Aronson, executive vice president of Asia Pacific at Westcon.

“This allows us to provide long-term, loyal Broadcom partners with even more flexible, responsive and agile support. We’re confident that the new approach will drive even higher levels of end customer satisfaction and loyalty.”

In August 2019, Symantec sold enterprise security assets to Broadcom in a $10.7 billion deal which resulted in large numbers of staff across Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong leaving the business before the end of 2019.

The move also resulted in the channel being left to pick up the pieces following the acquisition due to the subsequent disbanding of the cyber security vendor’s self-service licence renewal portal, which caused confusion for partners and end-users alike.

The appointment of Westcon comes less than two months after the distributor signed an agreement with Sumo Logic across Asia Pacific in a move designed to enhance capabilities within an expanding regional DevOps market.

The aim of the partnership, revealed exclusively by Channel Asia, is to reduce complexity for customers migrating workloads to the cloud, targeting organisations hampered by an inability to analyse increased levels of data through legacy tools.

Central to such efforts will be Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform, now delivered via the channel to help customers automate data across applications, infrastructure, security and the Internet of Things. Plans are also in place to provide customers with real-time analytics and insights from a “single, cloud-native platform”, leveraging Westcon’s expertise in DevOps, cyber security and cloud in the process.