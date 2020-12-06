Google Cloud bolsters backup and disaster recovery with Actifio buy

Comes after a four-year partnership between the two companies

Credit: Google Cloud

Google Cloud has moved to ramp up its backup and disaster recovery (DR) capabilities, striking a deal to acquire data management provider Actifio for an undisclosed sum.

Based in the United States, Actifio claims enterprise customers and service provider partners in 38 countries globally. Its Virtual Data Pipeline technology decouples data from infrastructure, enabling improvements in business resiliency, agility and access to the cloud

Broadly, the company’s offering helps users protect virtual copies of data in their native format, manage those copies throughout their entire lifecycle, and use said copies for scenarios like development and testing.

According to Google engineering vice president Brad Calder, it is hoped that the proposed acquisition demonstrates Google Cloud’s commitment to helping enterprises protect workloads, both on-premises and in the cloud.

“We know that customers have many options when it comes to cloud solutions, including backup and DR, and the acquisition of Actifio will help us to better serve enterprises as they deploy and manage business-critical workloads, including in hybrid scenarios,” Calder said in a blog post.

“In addition, we are committed to supporting our backup and DR technology and channel partner ecosystem, providing customers with a variety of options so they can choose the solution that best fits their needs,” he added.

It is anticipated that Actifio’s business continuity solutions will help Google Cloud customers prevent data loss and downtime due to external threats, network failures, human errors and other disruptions.

According to Actifio CEO Ash Ashutosh, the deal comes after a four-year partnership between the two companies.

"We’re excited to join Google Cloud and build on the success we’ve had as partners over the past four years,” Ashutosh said. “Backup and recovery is essential to enterprise cloud adoption and, together with Google Cloud, we are well-positioned to serve the needs of data-driven customers across industries."