Blazeclan accelerates AWS certification process, hits 300-mark

Varoon Rajani (Blazeclan) Credit: Blazeclan

Blazeclan Technologies is powering ahead with plans to up-skill employees on all-things Amazon Web Services (AWS), achieving 100 certifications within the space of 10 months to hit the 300-mark.



Fresh from surpassing the 200-mark earlier this year, the specialist provider has continued to sharpen AWS capabilities in preparation for a sizeable market shift in the months ahead, as customers build out application modernisation and cloud migration plans.

As a result, the business has achieved a new AWS Partner Network (APN) Certification Distinction acknowledging the milestone, which also builds on its Premier Consulting Partner status with the cloud giant.

“AWS certifications ensure all our customers and partners know that they are in good hands when they leverage AWS solutions through Blazeclan,” said Varoon Rajani, CEO of Blazeclan.

Founded in 2010, Blazeclan specialises in the delivery of advisory and managed services, backed up by expertise in cloud migration and deployment, data analytics, DevOps and digital transformation. Leveraging a decade of cloud experience, the business operates in the key markets of Singapore, Malaysia, France, Belgium, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

“We’re continuously putting efforts in up-skilling employees to increase customer satisfaction and guide them in embracing digital transformation with faster time to value,” Rajani added. “In the post-Covid world of business, it will not be an overstatement to say that most organisations will have their applications and workload on the cloud.

“As AWS leads the way in cloud computing, our achievement of AWS certifications will help us stand out from the crowd and gain customer loyalty while we help them make a seamless transition to the cloud.”

More broadly speaking, over 65 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) across Asia Pacific is expected to be digitised within the next three years as the enterprise accelerates recovery plans post-pandemic.

Offering a ray of sunshine amid an otherwise gloomy forecast, fast-tracked digital transformation investments are expected to create “economic gravity” with regional technology spending set to hit US$1.2 trillion between 2020 and 2023.

That’s according to IDC, which claims that while the immediate Covid-19 crisis is past, recovery from economic, social and business disruptions will dominate investment decisions during the next five years.

“As organisations accelerate their race to recovery, we will see three waves to market dominance in 2021, and beyond,” outlined Sandra Ng, group vice president of ICT Research across Asia Pacific at IDC. “Organisations will leverage technologies to adapt for survival, accelerate for growth and reimagine to lead.

“Asia Pacific is already leading the race with digital core investments to strengthen organisational foundation and digital innovation initiatives to overcome Covid-19 pandemic exposed gaps as well as acceleration projects that introduce new business / operating models and help to gain market shares.”