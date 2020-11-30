Singtel unveils Liquid-X to enhance cloud networking offerings

Credit: Dreamstime

Singtel has moved to enhance cloud networking capabilities through the launch of Liquid-X, a software-defined network platform designed to simplify cloud networking management at enterprise level.



Integrating multi-cloud access, analytics and security solutions, the offering aims to provide customers with “centralised control, flexibility and scalability” to manage multiple networks across the world. Central to such efforts will be support via Singtel’s worldwide points-of-presence network infrastructure - which spans 362 cities - alongside alliances with leading public cloud and software specialists.

“The global pandemic has driven more enterprises to rely on the cloud to host their data and solutions,” said Lim Seng Kong, managing director of Enterprise Business at Singtel. “For enterprises with global operations, it is a challenge to manage multiple clouds hosting their workloads as each cloud requires a separate connectivity.”

Accessed via MyConnect - Singtel’s self-service portal - Seng Kong said Liquid-X’s analytics function enables enterprises to make “data-driven network management decisions” such as selecting the most suitable cloud or internet service provider for worldwide branches.

The portal also enables customers to centrally implement network policies, scale up network bandwidth and create new cloud connections on-demand, alongside managing office access into multiple clouds and deploying cloud solutions when required.

From a technology standpoint, Liquid-X is integrated with Singtel’s managed SD-WAN solution to provide round-the-clock performance monitoring, detection and response to any network anomalies, supported by 20 gateways globally.

“Liquid-X’s launch is timely in addressing enterprises' need for an all-in-one cloud-based network solution which simplifies and secures their cloud connectivity, provides a flexible, cost-efficient way to access cloud workloads globally and gives insights into network performance,” Seng Kong added.

In addition to providing multi-cloud access, network insights and security, Liquid-X can be consumed via a "flexible pay-per-use pricing model" to help enterprise customers cut down fixed operating costs for connectivity which is not fully utilised.