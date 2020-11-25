Meet the top-performing AWS partners in ASEAN

Conor McNamara (AWS) Credit: AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has honoured its leading partners across ASEAN in 2020, recognising excellence in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on the vendor's cloud platform.

Unveiled ahead of AWS re:Invent 2020 - the vendor's annual conference - partners were acknowledged across the core categories of Rising Star; Consulting; Technology and Migration, in addition to Analytics and Machine Learning; SAP expertise and Social Impact.

Representing a cross-section of AWS Partner Network (APN) members, top-performers spanned born-in-the-cloud specialists to large-scale consultancy houses and technology experts, in a nod to an ecosystem which has “embraced specialisation and collaboration”.

“Each year, we honour APN Partners who are leaders in the ASEAN channel community and play key roles in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS,” said Conor McNamara, managing director of ASEAN at AWS. “Their recent success is testimony to their passion and dedication to providing customers with innovative cloud solutions.”

The awards follow AWS outlining a clear path to profitability for partners in ASEAN, on the basis that specialist cloud capabilities are created in return.

As revealed by Channel Asia, and in response to increased customer demand across the region, the opening of the ecosystem doors comes with a large caveat for a channel now required to build offerings tailored to verticals or solutions, with little room for broad-brush approaches.

No longer is operating as simply a ‘cloud partner’ enough for businesses seeking high-levels of expertise, spanning key markets such as Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia, in addition to the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

“Partners must be focused on what their unique value proposition is to customers on top of AWS,” advised McNamara, when speaking to Channel Asia in January. “They can’t be all things to all people so they must become focused on where they invest time and work backwards from the customer.”

AWS Regional Partners of the Year in 2020 across ASEAN:

Rising Star Partner of the Year: Innovation Cloud Services (ICS Compute)

Operating as the first AWS Advanced Consulting Partner in Indonesia, ICS Compute helps global enterprises and mid-size organisations increase efficiency and flexibility of mission-critical cloud infrastructure. ICS Compute supported major media clients such as Tempo Inti Media (TIM) transition seamlessly from print to digital as part of digital transformation plans.

Consulting Partner of the Year: eCloudvalley

eCloudvalley is a born-in-the-cloud partner focused entirely on AWS services, housing AWS Competencies in DevOps and Migration. This business has attained more than 20 AWS Certifications and over 50 AWS customer launches following significant growth across Southeast Asia.



Technology Partner of the Year: ViSenze

ViSenze - a leading visual AI solutions provider for retailers, brands and marketplaces - is built upon industry-leading AI and machine learning technology which enables bespoke use cases across e-commerce, in-store, retail operations and visual commerce for retailers and publishers. The business has helped more than 900 global brands and retailers such as Rakuten, TOD’S, Uniqlo, Zalora and Urban Outfitters to improve conversion rates and grow revenues.

Migration Partner of the Year: Cloud Comrade

Cloud Comrade - a Singapore-based cloud managed services provider - is one of the first AWS Premier Consulting Partners in ASEAN with AWS Migration Competency. The business focuses on helping customers across a wide range of industries such as manufacturing, financial services, retail, logistics, public sector, education and healthcare advance during the cloud migration process.

Analytics & Machine Learning Partner of the Year: Aspire NXT

Aspire NXT goes to market as a digital transformation consulting firm with presence in Southeast Asia and India. Specialising in analytics and machine learning, the provider has delivered projects successfully across ASEAN with customers including Boost, one of Malaysia’s largest payment platforms. Aspire NXT helped by unlocking customer data through analytics while transforming the payment experience into a truly cashless one for customers.

SAP Partner of the Year: Accenture

As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner with over 15 AWS Competencies including SAP, Accenture continues to build capabilities and offerings on AWS. The consultancy firm joined the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP) and released SAP Data Lake Accelerator offerings to help customers minimise the time and effort required to set up and configure a data lake.

Social Impact Partner of the Year: Stratpoint Technologies

Based in the Philippines, Stratpoint Technologies offers end-to-end AWS solutions to increase agility, scalability, and security while substantially reducing costs and improving performance for customers. The business developed a hyperlocal information-sharing app called 'SHAREA' to offer users information about the coronavirus situation and developments by geographical area during the pandemic and lockdown.