SAP-owned Qualtrics set for Singapore data centre launch

Plans also in place to increase local headcount by “at least 50 per cent”

Credit: SAP

Qualtrics has unveiled plans to open a data centre in Singapore during 2021 to operate as the “default location” for users across Southeast Asia.

Despite no specific date being revealed, the new facility is expected to ensure government and enterprise customers can comply with data sovereignty and security requirements when deploying the vendor’s experience management platform.

Plans are also in place to increase local headcount by “at least 50 per cent” in Southeast Asia during the next 12 months, in response to “increasing demand” at end-user level.

“With the opening of a dedicated data centre for Southeast Asia in Singapore, Qualtrics is well positioned to help businesses and governments improve the customer and employee experience they deliver with our industry-leading XM technologies,” said Mao Gen Foo, head of Southeast Asia at Qualtrics.

“Our continued and substantial investment demonstrates our long-standing commitment to build the XM category in the region, giving local businesses the competitive advantage needed to continue competing on the global stage.”

Qualtrics currently operates a network of global data centres, spanning the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

According to Brigid Archibald - managing director of APJ at Qualtrics - the move represents a “logical step” for the business, which first entered the region in 2015. “The capabilities and expertise of the Qualtrics team is unmatched, and we are excited to continue this growth in 2021,” she added.

As revealed in July, Qualtrics will finally get its shot at going public, with SAP - which completed its acquisition of the company in early 2019 - flagging its intent to publicly list its subsidiary.

SAP agreed to acquire Qualtrics just four days before Qualtrics was to go public in 2018, with the German software giant at the time recognising the potential of bringing together experience and operational data to be leveraged by corporate customers. SAP currently owns 100 percent of Qualtrics shares.

Fast forward to July and SAP revealed plans to take Qualtrics public through an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States.

While an IPO is now finally on the cards for Qualtrics, SAP plans to retain a majority ownership of the company and has no intention at present of spinning off, or otherwise divesting, its majority ownership interest.

“The establishment of a Qualtrics data centre in Singapore is of huge value to businesses and governments - giving them the tools and capabilities needed to thrive in today's business environments,” said Verena Siow, president and managing director of Southeast Asia at SAP Southeast Asia. “Qualtrics is central to helping businesses unlock the insights they need to improve every experience they deliver.”