Exclusive Networks on-boards HPE and Nutanix in Malaysia, targets legacy data centres

Yuri Zaharin (Exclusive Networks) Credit: Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks has signed distribution agreements with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Nutanix in Malaysia as part of plans to modernise legacy data centre infrastructure via the channel.



Terms of the double-deal will see the distributor - fresh from acquiring Hong Kong-based JJNET in September - offer the full range of HPE servers and systems integrated with Nutanix software solutions to enhance hyperconverged infrastructure applications within the enterprise.

The agreement spans the three core products of Nutanix Enterprise Cloud, HPE ProLiant DX servers and HPE GreenLake with Nutanix.

“As a one-stop shop for a complete range of innovative solutions, including security and hybrid cloud solutions, as well as professional and maintenance services, we often see first-hand the issues that aging IT infrastructures create for Malaysian enterprises,” said Yuri Zaharin, country manager of Malaysia at Exclusive Networks.

“By partnering with HPE and Nutanix, Exclusive Networks will enable enterprises to deploy their IT applications faster and reduce their overall IT costs, enabling them to thrive in Malaysia’s increasingly digital economy.”

Specific to Nutanix Enterprise Cloud, the solution is designed to offer “scale and resilience” through integrating with Nutanix AOS and Nutanix Prism management offerings, in addition to “automating, securing and backing up” IT infrastructure.

“Malaysia has always taken great strides in digitalisation and is recognised as one of the digital leaders in Southeast Asia,” added Avinash Gowda, country manager of Malaysia at Nutanix. “That said, the need to accelerate digital transformations has never been greater in a pandemic business landscape.

“As more Malaysian enterprises scale for transformation in the cloud, capabilities that deliver on increased agility, flexibility and visibility will be top-of-mind. We are delighted to work with Exclusive Networks to address these needs, given their proven track record with key local resellers and systematic approach to develop and groom data centre partners.”

From an HPE perspective, ProLiant DX servers are optimised with Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software while GreenLake will leverage Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software, including a “built-in, free AHV hypervisor” delivered via a pay-per-use consumption model.

“In 2020, digital transformation has truly become a critical priority for our customers,” said Chaw Kit San, country channel manager of Malaysia at HPE. “More than ever, distributed enterprises today need secure, flexible, edge-to-cloud architectures and technology capabilities.

“Consumption-based IT offers greater flexibility that can allow enterprises to better choose the technology foundation that meets their needs, and we are pleased to be working with Exclusive Networks to help customers in Malaysia transform and digitise their businesses to adapt and operate in the new world.”