Malaysian blockchain specialist Hash Code Book maximises multi-cloud through NTT

Henrick Choo (NTT) Credit: NTT

Hash Code Book (HCB), a Malaysia-based blockchain specialist, has rolled out NTT’s Cloud Management Platform to streamline multi-cloud environments amid plans to enhance operational efficiencies.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, HCB provides dedicated IT outsourcing services in blockchain, cryptocurrency and co-system development, serving customers in Hong Kong, China, South Korea and Malaysia.

Due to such a disparate user base, workloads were scattered across Asia via several different cloud service providers, creating a fragmented workflow in the process. Challenged further by “stretched resources” and an inability to gain insights on workload consumption and spend optimisation, HCB pressed ahead with plans to simplify IT management capabilities in a bid to enhance performance and quality of service levels.

In response, NTT conducted an assessment of HCB’s existing IT infrastructure and deployed a Cloud Management Platform designed to provide "efficient control and management" of cloud services from various hyperscalers into a single platform.

“As an IT outsourcing services company with customers across Asia, many of our applications and solutions were running on different cloud platforms,” said Victor Seow, CIO of HCB. “We realised an integrated environment is critical to help us stay competitive and drive sustainable economic growth with reduced risk.

“NTT understood our challenges and recommended the best solution to address them while also laying the foundation for us to capitalise on future opportunities.”

According to Seow, the deployment has enabled HCB to "discover and visualise" all cloud assets through a customisable dashboard view, backed by key performance metrics such as status, usage and cost information gathered from the various cloud solutions.

Supported further by a "robust dashboard", HCB can monitor all workloads, including total monthly spend, cumulatively and by project in one overview for improved decision making and optimisation. The dashboard also reveals insights needed for effective strategic planning and governance.

“Most organisations leverage between three to five clouds on average, and that comes with the complexity of managing these multiple platforms,” added Henrick Choo, CEO of Malaysia at NTT. “By choosing to work with the right technology partner like NTT, businesses can concentrate on what they do best, and leave the complexity of technology in our hands. We take pride in our ability to drive business agility through intelligent technology solutions and to ensure HCB is always future-ready.”