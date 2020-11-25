InfoFabrica sharpens AWS storage sword in Southeast Asia

Wen Chi Li (InfoFabrica) Credit: InfoFabrica

InfoFabrica has achieved Storage Competency status via Amazon Web Services (AWS) in a market first across Southeast Asia, supported by a team of more than 50 certified consultants.

The certification - a first for an AWS Partner Network (APN) member in ASEAN - recognises technology providers with “deep domain and consulting expertise” in helping enterprise customers adopt and deploy storage solutions via AWS, spanning data lifecycle management, back-up and recovery and business continuity offerings.

Such expertise is supported by a team of over 50 InfoFabrica consultants across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, all of which have achieved AWS Storage Competency.

“While cloud adoption has been on a robust upward trend over the past few years, the recent rapid shift to a distributed working model for many businesses accelerated that growth dramatically,” said Wen Chi Li, managing director of InfoFabrica.

“The need for expertise in cloud-enabled data storage, back-up and recovery, as well as business continuity and disaster recovery services is more critical than ever as businesses now have to manage the cloud systems they have put in place.”

According to Wen Chi - who spent more than 12 years in management roles at NetApp prior to launching InfoFabrica in 2013 - the new competency accelerates plans to expand cloud services offerings across the region.

“We are deeply honoured to receive the AWS Storage Competency certification in recognition of our expertise in this area and hope to further enable innovative Southeast Asian enterprises on their cloud journeys,” he added.

As revealed by Channel Asia, InfoFabrica is continuing to prioritise the enhancement of managed services capabilities amid the development of unique intellectual property (IP) to accelerate cloud migration across Southeast Asia.

The Singapore-based specialist is ramping up efforts to deploy hybrid cloud technologies during the next 12 months, complemented by the building out of a software-defined exchange (SDX) platform in region.

Central to such efforts will be added expertise in the hybrid cloud platforms of VMware Cloud on AWS, AWS Outposts and Google Cloud Anthos.

“We are assuming a leadership position through our hybrid cloud solutions,” said Wen Chi, when speaking to Channel Asia in May. “Our role is to understand the market challenges and opportunities and position hybrid cloud to help address customer requirements.”

At the time, Wen Chi also said businesses are aligning with hybrid cloud offerings ASEAN-wide in an attempt to facilitate a “smoother journey” to the cloud.

“But Covid-19 will change the market dynamics,” he acknowledged. “Technology capable of enabling remote working, cost optimisation and live collaboration will take the lead during the second half of the year. As a result, expect to see more customers embrace public cloud to adopt these technologies to help support their business more effectively.”

The new competency status comes as cloud services look set to remain “resilient” across Southeast Asia during the remainder of 2020, providing “robust growth” opportunities as both customers and partners reposition for growth.

That’s according to IDC findings, with infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) investment expected to increase by 26 per cent during the next six months, triggered by increased demand for business continuity and collaboration technologies. During the same period in ASEAN, platform-as-a-service (PaaS) deployments are expected to increase by 38.5 per cent, alongside projected growth of 22.8 per cent within the software-as-a-service (SaaS) space.

“It is clear that organisations have benefited from cloud technology during this crisis,” observed Duncan Tan, senior research manager of Malaysia at IDC. “As ICT spending overall is seeing a decline, we are expecting to see more organisations shift budgets towards cloud based applications and technologies in the near future.”

In assessing the regional market, Tan indicated “strong sentiment” towards increasing investments in cloud services during the short- to medium-term, offering growth potential for forward-thinking partners as a result.

“As organisations in ASEAN are looking to rebound from the pandemic, there are changes that many businesses are looking to adapt to moving forward,” Tan explained. “Remote working and distributed workforce will be prominent owing to the prolonged effect of the pandemic, as well as organisations building business continuity and resiliency on cloud technologies.”

In response, Tan said such a shift in market dynamics “sets precedence” for sustained growth of cloud services across ASEAN in 2020.

“Cloud alleviated woes for many organisations during the lockdown where IT had to scramble in short period of time to support remote working by providing the scalability and elasticity required,” he added. “This included ensuring applications and data was accessible remotely and proper tools for communications, which included video conferencing were working in a secured environment.”

As ASEAN countries emerge from respective “lockdown” periods, Tan said organisations are also “re-looking” cloud strategies from a mid- to long-term perspective, in addition to focusing on how IT budgets will be allocated.

“The acceleration around the adoption of digital transformation initiatives in the region is expected to be heavily driven by cloud; automation, business resiliency, continuity, communication and collaboration tools, as well as data analytics will see an uptrend owing towards businesses having to respond in a quicker manner in the future,” Tan said.