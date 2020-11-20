Ingram Micro adds open source specialist EDB to ASEAN and Hong Kong line-up

Francis Choo (Ingram Micro) Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro has signed a regional distribution agreement with open source data management vendor EDB, adding the PostgreSQL specialist to an expanding Advanced Solutions Portfolio.

Terms of the agreement will see Ingram Micro gain access to EDB’s PostgreSQL software suite across the key markers of Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Hong Kong.

US-based EDB operates as a dedicated provider of PostgreSQL products and solutions worldwide, helping customers plug into the open source database across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. The business also offers global support, professional services and training to help customers leverage PostgreSQL effectively from a risk, cost management and scale perspective.

“With the increasing customer demand in hybrid infrastructure and containerised applications to drive efficiency, we are excited to add EDB to our advanced solutions portfolio, enabling Ingram Micro to bring more versatility and solution offerings to our partners and their customers,” said Francis Choo, vice president of Global Partner Engagement across Asia Pacific at Ingram Micro.

According to Choo, the alliance also creates new opportunities for “synergised collaboration” with ket vendors such as Red Hat, IBM and Hewlett Packard Enterprise across the region.

“We look forward to bringing more value to the channel ecosystem in the region, and leading our partners as the solution aggregator,” he added.

As revealed by Channel Asia, Ingram Micro recently increased investment across Asia Pacific through an advanced solutions strategy designed to guide partners across the key areas of technology, sales, solutions and support.

The resulted in Choo - as vice president and country chief executive of ASEAN and Hong Kong - assume wider responsibilities across the region, including oversight of the new-look channel strategy. Specifically, the strategy is centred around providing additional go-to-market sales, technical and solution architect resources within the Global Partner Engagement team, which is based in Singapore.

This is alongside an expansion of the distributor’s value-added services portfolio across Asia Pacific - spanning 10 countries - which includes the creation of a Centre of Excellence supporting partners seeking to specialise within cyber security, data centre and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

Such focus is backed up by added business intelligence, marketing, small-and-medium sized business (SMB) and emerging technologies support for partners region-wide.

“Teaming with Ingram Micro is a great opportunity to represent and license the EDB database management system and tools across multiple markets in Asia, through established and extensive distribution channels,” added Graham Pullen, vice president of Sales across Asia Pacific and Japan at EDB. “EDB continues to expand its business in Asia, and the Ingram Micro relationship will support this rapid growth into its enterprise, SME and government clients.”