North American provider Presidio acquires Arkphire, targets Asian expansion

Paschal Naylor (CEO - Arkphire) and Paul Nannetti (Chairman - Arkphire) Credit: Arkphire

US-based solutions provider Presidio has unveiled plans to acquire Arkphire in a $142 million deal centred on expansion across Asia Pacific and Europe.



The transaction also includes Singapore-based Generic Technologies - acquired in April - and follows a round of investment from private equity firm Bregal Milestone in 2018 to help Arkphire further expand international operations.

Headquartered in Dublin, Arkphire goes to market as a leading managed service provider (MSP) across Europe and Asia Pacific - following a regional launch in 2019 - with revenue in excess of €160 million and more than 250 employees serving customers such as Dropbox, HubSpot, Indeed and WeWork across over 90 countries.

From a technology standpoint, the business delivers managed services across cloud, security and networking technologies, in addition to desktops, collaboration and data centre offerings. Meanwhile, from a vendor perspective, key alliances include Dell Technologies, VMware, Microsoft and Cisco, in addition to Lenovo, Apple, Veritas and Palo Alto Networks.

“This announcement with Presidio is a hugely positive development for Arkphire, our people and our customers, equipping us with the ability to extend our global reach and further evolve our service offering to customers in response to their changing needs,” said Paschal Naylor, CEO of Arkphire. “We are in the business of enablement.

“Being part of the enlarged Presidio family will open up many new possibilities and provide us with a natural partner to support the IT needs of our customers, regardless of where they want to do business.”

Meanwhile, New York-based Presidio houses an IT solutions and services business exceeding $3 billion in revenue, serving more than 7300 mid-market, enterprise and government customers in 57 locations across the US. Going forward, both businesses plan to leverage combined expertise in digital infrastructure, cloud, security and IT services to scale internationally, with Asia Pacific a key focus area for growth.

“Presidio was attracted to Arkphire by the quality of its portfolio of solutions and services, and the customer-centric culture of excellence that characterised the management team,” added Bob Cagnazzi, CEO of Presidio. “The acquisition is expected to provide Presidio an opportunity to assimilate Arkphire’s best practices into our own in the US, while providing Presidio a platform to scale our ambitions in Europe and Asia Pacific.”

For Presidio, key vendor alliances include Cisco, Dell Technologies, Pure Storage and Palo Alto Networks, in addition to Citrix, Equinix, Vertiv, VMware and Microsoft.

The change in ownership at Arkphire is expected to have "no immediate impact" on day-to-day business operations with the senior management team - including co-founder and CEO Naylor - remaining in their roles.