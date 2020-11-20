NTT combines three Indian business entities, appoints new leader

John Lombard (NTT) Credit: NTT

NTT has consolidated three key business entities into a single organisation in India, bringing together NTT India, NTT Com India and Netmagic under one unified leadership team.

Effective 1 January 2021, Sharad Sanghi will lead the combined NTT team in India, following his role as CEO of Global Data Centres and Cloud Infrastructure under the NTT-Netmagic organisation.

Drawing on more than 20 years of market experience, Sanghi specialises in developing “internet backbone infrastructure” and providing internet services, replacing Kiran Bhagwanani in the process. As revealed by Channel Asia, Bhagwanani assumed the position of senior vice president of Go-To-Market across Asia Pacific in April, following more than a decade leading the local business.

“I want to express my sincere thanks to both Kiran and Sharad for their impactful contributions they’ve made during their tenures in their respective India leadership roles,” said John Lombard, CEO of Asia Pacific at NTT. “Over the next two months, Kiran and Sharad will work together to ensure a smooth leadership transition and continue to deliver on our client commitments.

“I am confident that Sharad has the leadership track record and breadth of experience that are critical to lead and transform the business with a strong focus on clients, partners and people. I wish Sharad and the India team great success as we launch the next phase of growth in one of the most important markets worldwide for NTT.”

According to Sanghi, the coming together of three NTT businesses in the Indian subcontinent represents a “strategic move in the right direction” for the global system integrator.

“This reinforces our commitment to helping our clients derive greater value while delivering business outcomes – with an integrated approach to hosted infrastructure, connectivity, security and managed support,” he added. “The integration will also help us strengthen our growth plans in India.”

For Bhagwanani, the strategy also builds on current multi-year partnerships with “marquee clients” in India, underpinned by the delivery of the end-to-end technology solutions.

“The positive feedback received from our clients who turned to us during the unprecedented turbulent times has made my journey particularly enriching and satisfying,” he said. “I am confident that Sharad, with his remarkable business acumen and leadership qualities will help the business scale new heights.

“With the deeper integration of our companies, reinforced with the capabilities of the largest data center and cloud infrastructure player in India, we will truly see the power of OneNTT.”