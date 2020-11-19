Palo Alto launches 5G security capabilities

Credit: Palo Alto Networks

Cyber security solutions provider Palo Alto Networks has launched 5G security capabilities for a number of its firewalls.



Within the offering is containerised 5G security, which was designed to secure 5G core and edge clouds across multi-cloud and multi-vendor environments, the company claimed. Also on offer is the ability to apply security policies based on users and device with real-time visibility, as well as real-time correlation of threats to help identify the targets of attacks.

The service also contains 5G network slice security, which offers a dedicated end-to-end piece of a network. Secure versions of these slices can then be offered by service providers to customers as a new product.

“For 5G to live up to its promise of transforming industries, companies need the confidence that 5G networks and services have enterprise-grade security,” said Anand Oswal, senior vice president and general manager of Firewall as a Platform at Palo Alto Networks. “We created 5G-native security in order to give enterprises the confidence they need to harness 5G for business transformation and to help service providers secure the new enterprise services they are creating.”

Palo Alto’s 5G security capabilities are available as-a-service with the provider’s PA-5200 Series and PA-7000 Series next-generation firewall models, as well as all VM-Series software models running PAN-OS 10.0+, with security services able to be added based on use case requirements.

In addition, 5G security functionality is planned to be made available for the provider’s CN-Series containerised firewalls in the future.

The launch of its 5G security capabilities comes a week after the provider rolled out its Enterprise Data Loss Prevention (DLP) cloud service. According to Palo Alto, DLP service can help prevent data breaches by automatically identifying confidential intellectual property and personally identifiable information across the enterprise.