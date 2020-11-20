Red Hat Quarkus Java stack moves to OpenShift

Red Hat’s Quarkus framework for building Kubernetes-native Java applications is now included with the company’s OpenShift 4.6 open source container application platform, a step Red Hat describes as important in bringing Java into modern cloud-native application development.

Previously supported in Red Hat Runtimes middleware, Quarkus now is natively integrated into OpenShift to provide for easier development, the company said. Developers can use familiar tools and do remote development on clusters via IDEs such as CodeReady Workspaces. Developers also can do serverless workload deployment and application storage management.

Components featured in Quarkus for developing on OpenShift include a Quarkus extension for code generation for new projects, managing project dependencies, debugging, and remote development. Deployment is enabled to OpenShift Plugins for CodeReady Workspaces, including pre-defined developer workspace stacks, configuration property suggestions, and code completion. Code can be deployed to OpenShift directly from the IDE.

This is in addition to automatic writing of health checks, mounting of secrets, and exposing metrics for consumption by monitoring tools such as Prometheus.

Other features include automatic deployment of containerised Quarkus applications as OpenShift Serverless workloads and one-step deployments to the Google Knative Kubernetes platform. Integration also is provided with the Kubernetes API, including a generic API client and support for dynamic application configuration using Kubernetes ConfigMaps and Secrets.

Red Hat also has updated its Migration Toolkit for Applications to help bring Spring Boot applications to Quarkus and OpenShift.

The tool for developers, architects, and consultants helps review Java code or binaries to cover a set of transformation paths, based on commonly used rules, to modernise and migrate applications.