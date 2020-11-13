Barracuda expands zero trust play with Fyde acquisition

Credit: Dreamstime

Barracuda Networks has acquired US-based zero trust network access (ZTNA) software vendor Fyde in order to bolster its own zero trust capabilities.

According to Barracuda, Fyde, now named Barracuda CloudGen Access, offers secure and fast access to cloud or on-premise applications remotely, as well as continuous verification of user and device access to company resources.

Acquired for an undisclosed sum, the acquisition will see Fyde folded into Barracuda's business, with its ZTNA capabilities added to the network and security vendor’s CloudGen secure access service edge platform.

This includes secure single sign-on to software-as-a-service applications and access to applications from BYOD devices. It also adds simultaneous access to applications both on-premises and clouds, mobile device security monitoring and protection against malicious websites and simplified privileged access to Barracuda’s solutions.

CloudGen Access is available now for users, with managed services provider (MSP) availably to follow in the coming weeks.

“Remote work is here to stay, cloud migrations are accelerating, and traditional corporate perimeters have disappeared,” said BJ Jenkins, president and CEO at Barracuda. “Fyde offers a powerful ZTNA solution that works on any infrastructure, any device, and with any application on a corporate network.

"With this acquisition, Barracuda is providing distributed businesses a new way to modernise remote access, enforce global security and access policies, and achieve seamless connectivity without compromising productivity.”

Meanwhile, CEO of Fyde Sinan Eren, who is now vice president of zero trust access at Barracuda, said both vendors had a technology stack that he considered to be “a perfect fit”, which includes Barracuda’s CloudGen WAN, Content Shield and CloudGen Firewall offerings.

“Bringing all of those things together with a zero trust network access component tells a complete story. It's a complete network security stack and creates this grander secure access service edge narrative," he said.

In particular, Fyde’s capabilities will be integrated with Barracuda's Content Shield, which Eren claimed will generate “a lot of value for customers”.

“We're going to be bundling with Barracuda CloudGen Firewall, which will streamline deployment and quickly enable existing customers, so that's also tremendously exciting,” he said. “In the long run, we're going to be able to tell this full security stack story. Now we have all the foundational blocks to build a platform that gives you the entirety of network security all under the Barracuda umbrella, which is brilliant. None of our competitors can say that.”

Eren added both vendors also have a similar focus on mid-market customers, as well as an increase in adoption with enterprise customers.

The acquisition of Barracuda follows the launch of its CloudGen WAN offering in July, as well as its move in February to launch Australian availability zones for partners to sell security solutions to government agencies. It also comes over a year after the network and security vendor launched its MSP business in Australia and New Zealand in September 2019.